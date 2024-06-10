With 36.73% of Protocols Processed, Seven Parties Enter Bulgaria's Parliament

Update: data with 50.96% of sectional election protocols processed.

Seven Bulgarian political parties and coalitions are set to enter the 50th National Assembly, based on the interim data from the Central Election Commission, with 36.73% of the sectional election protocols processed. GERB leads the parliamentary elections with 23.39%, followed by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) with 16.7%, and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) with 14.75%. "Revival" secured 14.28%, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) 6.87%, and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) 6.37%.

A notable new entrant to the National Assembly is "Greatness," which garnered 4.96%. Several other parties did not meet the 4% threshold to enter parliament, including "Sword" with 2.92%, Blue Bulgaria with 1.59%, and Solidary Bulgaria with 1.58%.

In the context of voting abroad, with 60.73% of the protocols processed, DPS has received 47.59% of the votes, followed by WCC-DP with 12.92%, "Revival" with 10.82%, "Greatness" with 6.82%, and GERB with 6.15%.

For the elections of Bulgarian Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), GERB is the leading force with 23.31% based on 35.69% of the processed protocols Central Election Commission (CEC). They are followed by "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" with 15.41%, "Revival" with 14.91%, DPS with 11.33%, BSP with 7.15%, and TISP with 6.59%.

Abroad, the support for Bulgarian MEPs was highest for the lists of WCC-DB with 24.67%, followed by "Revival" with 18.94%, GERB with 11.3%, "Greatness" with 10.71%, and TISP with 7.86%.