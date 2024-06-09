Elections in Bulgaria EXIT POLL: First Results of the 2 in 1 Vote

GERB-SDS wins the early parliamentary vote, as well as the European elections. PP-DB, DPS and Vazrazhdane are in a contested battle for second place. This is indicated by the results of the exit polls of the sociological agencies "Gallup" and "Trend" at 7:00 p.m., conducted and financed by order of NOVA.

The 50th National Assembly will most likely have deputies from six parties.

"TREND" DATA FOR THE PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS

According to the Trend agency survey commissioned and financed by NOVA, GERB-SDS won the parliamentary elections with 25.8% of the votes.

The second place is occupied by the PP-DB coalition with 15.5%, and the third is for DPS - 14.7%. Followed by "Vazrazhdane" with 14.2%, BSP with 8.9% and "There is such a people" - 6.5%. For the time being, the Velichie party remains below the line (3.2%). Currently, "Blue Bulgaria" (1.5%), "Solidary Bulgaria" (1.4%), VMRO (1.0%) and "Levitsa" (0.6%) are below the 4 percent barrier.

The option "I do not support anyone" was chosen by 2.5 percent of those who went to the polls. According to "Trend" data, as of 7:00 p.m., voter turnout was 29.7%.

"GALLUP" DATA ON THE PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS

According to the exit poll of the sociological agency, the result of GERB-SDS is 26.5%. The second position is for DPS, whose result is 15.3%. The PP-DB coalition ranks third with 15.1%, followed by "Vazrazhdane" - 14.7%. 9.7% of those who went to the polls voted confidence in the BSP.

In sixth position remains ITN, which enjoys the support of 6.4% of those who exercised their right to vote. "Velichie" remains below the barrier for now with 3.4%, as well as "Blue Bulgaria" (2.0%), MECH (1.9%), VMRO (1.7%) and "Solidary Bulgaria" (1.3 3.3 percent of voters indicated the option "I do not support anyone" in the ballot.

Voter turnout at 7:00 p.m. was 29.0%.

GALLUP EXIT POLL RESULTS ON THE EUROVOTE

GERB-SDS also wins the Eurovote. This is what the results of the exit polls of the sociological agencies "Gallup" and "Trend" indicate as of 7:00 p.m.

The surveys were commissioned and paid for by NOVA.

According to Gallup data, 26.2% of those who exercised their right to vote voted for GERB-SDS. The second place goes to PP-DB, with the coalition winning the trust of 15.7% of those who went to the polls. Followed by "Vazrazhdane" (15.4%), DPS (11.7%), BSP (9.7%) and "There is such a people" (6.4%). "I do not support anyone" was voted by 3.1% of those who exercised their right to vote.

According to Gallup, the voter turnout for the Eurovote was 29.8%. EXIT POLL RESULTS ON 'TREND' FOR EUROVOTE The results of the Trend exit poll also show a victory for GERB-SDS with 25.0%. PP-DB won 15.9 percent of the votes. Followed by "Vazrazhdane" (15.2%), DPS (14.3%), BSP (8.9%) and ITN (6.4%). "I do not support anyone" was marked by 2.6% of those who voted. According to "Trend", the voter turnout at 7:00 p.m. was 31.1 percent./Nova TV