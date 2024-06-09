EMC is Silent: For Another Year, the Media Bypasses the Law and Shows Preliminary Results All Day Long

Elections in Bulgaria EXIT POLL: First Results of the 2 in 1 Vote
GERB-SDS wins the early parliamentary vote, as well as the European elections.
EMC (Electronic media council) is Silent: For Another Year, the Media Bypasses the Law and Shows Preliminary Results All Day Long
For another year, the media bypasses the law and shows preliminary results throughout the day.
Since yesterday, on the day of reflection, until today, the PP-DB sponsored Facebook posts continue, although they are prohibited and should have stopped before Saturday.
A number of media continue with the tricks, as in previous years, announcing the results on Facebook, Telegram, YouTube or on their website in the form of competitions.
The "color exchange" was born in Standard and the "Europe Tour" in Blitz:
This year, "PIK" has decided that they can pay their fine and since the morning they have been announcing direct results, in violation of the law:
The "objective" media "Dnevnik" and "Capital" in recent years also bypass the rules and show the election results on Telegram, YouTube and Viber. And on the site they justify themselves with the following: "The position of "Dnevnik" has always been for data transparency. And every time we recall our arguments on the subject: Once the parties have access to the results and can act on them, there is no reason why the voters should not"
Boyko Borisov also agitated the voters in the morning, but he himself said that he will pay the fine.
PP: The same applies to the media gambling advertising law, which has been banned since this month.
On Facebook and YouTube, we are flooded with an avalanche of advertising of the already banned gambling bets, but no one cares and EMC (Electronic Media Council) is silent.
The voter turnout at the June 9 elections as at 4 pm stood at 20.
10% is the voter turnout as of 11 am today.
"I voted for a better Bulgaria, for joining Schengen on land soon and the eurozone next year," said caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev before journalists after voting with a machine in the Ivan Vazov 5th Primary School in Sofia.
Bulgarians at home and abroad are going to the polls on Sunday to elect their new lawmakers and their new representatives in the European Parliament.
It is highly likely that Varna will have a new mayor, and that person is likely to be Blagomir Kotsеv (pictured).
