Elections in Bulgaria EXIT POLL: First Results of the 2 in 1 Vote
GERB-SDS wins the early parliamentary vote, as well as the European elections.
10% is the voter turnout as of 11 am today. This is shown by the data of "Gallup International Balkan". It is slightly lower compared to the previous parliamentary elections on April 2, 2023, when it was 10.3%.
According to CEC data, as of 11:00 a.m., voter turnout for the National Assembly was 8.34%. It is the lowest in 24 MIR in Sofia - 5.44, the highest is in the 12th MIR in Montana 12.67. The activity for the vote for the European Parliament at the same hour is 8.49%, the lowest is in 15 MIR Plovdiv city - 5.74, and the highest in 29 MIR Haskovo - 11.66.
"In the country and abroad, the election day opened on time. Voting is peaceful in all polling stations, there are problems with machine voting devices in some places. Are we instructions on how to act in these situations", CEC chairperson Rositsa Mateva clarified during a briefing.
She explained that if a machine vote does not print the entire ballot or blank ballots are printed, the voter votes with a paper ballot. According to her, this should be done before the voter signs.
Voting today takes place in a total of 12,972 sections in the country and abroad.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
GERB-SDS wins the early parliamentary vote, as well as the European elections.
For another year, the media bypasses the law and shows preliminary results throughout the day.
The voter turnout at the June 9 elections as at 4 pm stood at 20.
"I voted for a better Bulgaria, for joining Schengen on land soon and the eurozone next year," said caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev before journalists after voting with a machine in the Ivan Vazov 5th Primary School in Sofia.
Bulgarians at home and abroad are going to the polls on Sunday to elect their new lawmakers and their new representatives in the European Parliament.
It is highly likely that Varna will have a new mayor, and that person is likely to be Blagomir Kotsеv (pictured).
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU