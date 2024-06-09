Elections in Bulgaria: 10% is the Voter Turnout as of 11 am Today

10% is the voter turnout as of 11 am today. This is shown by the data of "Gallup International Balkan". It is slightly lower compared to the previous parliamentary elections on April 2, 2023, when it was 10.3%.

According to CEC data, as of 11:00 a.m., voter turnout for the National Assembly was 8.34%. It is the lowest in 24 MIR in Sofia - 5.44, the highest is in the 12th MIR in Montana 12.67. The activity for the vote for the European Parliament at the same hour is 8.49%, the lowest is in 15 MIR Plovdiv city - 5.74, and the highest in 29 MIR Haskovo - 11.66.

"In the country and abroad, the election day opened on time. Voting is peaceful in all polling stations, there are problems with machine voting devices in some places. Are we instructions on how to act in these situations", CEC chairperson Rositsa Mateva clarified during a briefing.

She explained that if a machine vote does not print the entire ballot or blank ballots are printed, the voter votes with a paper ballot. According to her, this should be done before the voter signs.

Voting today takes place in a total of 12,972 sections in the country and abroad.