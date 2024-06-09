Caretaker PM Dimitar Glavchev: I voted for a Better Bulgaria, for joining Schengen on Land and the Eurozone Next Year

"I voted for a better Bulgaria, for joining Schengen on land soon and the eurozone next year," said caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev before journalists after voting with a machine in the Ivan Vazov 5th Primary School in Sofia.

"I voted for politicians who respect the Constitution and the laws of the country, and are guided by the interests of the people in all their actions, Glavchev said. He added that he hoped that a government, a stable parliament with a full mandate, and a regular government with a full mandate would be formed quickly to continue Bulgaria's path to a better future.

Regarding the European Parliament elections, Glavchev said he hoped for an early entry into Schengen on land, and next year - the eurozone. This path has been chosen for Bulgaria by many governments back and should continue, the caretaker prime minister added./BTA