Elections in Bulgaria EXIT POLL: First Results of the 2 in 1 Vote
GERB-SDS wins the early parliamentary vote, as well as the European elections.
"I voted for a better Bulgaria, for joining Schengen on land soon and the eurozone next year," said caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev before journalists after voting with a machine in the Ivan Vazov 5th Primary School in Sofia.
"I voted for politicians who respect the Constitution and the laws of the country, and are guided by the interests of the people in all their actions, Glavchev said. He added that he hoped that a government, a stable parliament with a full mandate, and a regular government with a full mandate would be formed quickly to continue Bulgaria's path to a better future.
Regarding the European Parliament elections, Glavchev said he hoped for an early entry into Schengen on land, and next year - the eurozone. This path has been chosen for Bulgaria by many governments back and should continue, the caretaker prime minister added./BTA
For another year, the media bypasses the law and shows preliminary results throughout the day.
The voter turnout at the June 9 elections as at 4 pm stood at 20.
10% is the voter turnout as of 11 am today.
Bulgarians at home and abroad are going to the polls on Sunday to elect their new lawmakers and their new representatives in the European Parliament.
It is highly likely that Varna will have a new mayor, and that person is likely to be Blagomir Kotsеv (pictured).
