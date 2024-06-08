Marvel Superheroes Invade Sofia: Aniventure Comic Con Welcomes Tony Stark, Thor, and More!

The MARVEL universe becomes part of Aniventure Comic Con

Superheroes Tony Stark, Dr. Strange, Thor and Spiderman will come to life on July 6 and 7 at the Inter Expo Center thanks to professional actors, doubles and stuntmen

Aniventure Comic Con is a month away, and the variety of interesting guests keeps getting bigger. The exciting program of the festival will also feature the superheroes from the world of Marvel - Tony Stark, Dr. Strange, Thor and Spiderman, who will come to life on July 6 and 7 at the Inter Expo Center, in Sofia, thanks to the team of professional actors, doubles and stuntmen from "Impersonators - Marvel Actors Tribute".

Impersonators' team of highly talented artists have been among the best masters of impersonating the most popular fictional characters from Marvel comics and their cinematic adaptations for the past 15 years. Marco Spatola (Tony Stark), Michael Paterakis (Dr. Strange), Marco Langellotti (Spiderman) and Gabriele Sorrentino (Thor) will recreate their characters in a special show during Aniventure Comic Con. However, their participation does not stop there, because the impersonators from the world of Marvel will be in constant interaction with the audience, and anyone who wants to take a picture with them and get an autograph can do so in the designated area.

And for those curious to know what lies behind each superhero's superpowers, Aniventure Comic Con organizers and their partners from Ratio have prepared a meeting with an amazing scientist - Steven Goldfarb, a physicist from the University of Melbourne and a participant in the ATLAS experiment at CERN. He will introduce us to the secrets of "Superhero Physics" to learn more about the probabilities behind these super properties.

Again with the assistance of Ratio, among the special guests of the festival we will also see Deborah Hyde, a British writer, skeptic, folklorist and culturologist. For more than a decade, she has specialized in the field of dark folklore and arrives in Bulgaria to tell us about scapegoats over the centuries, witches and, above all, werewolves. Deborah will shed light on the history of werewolves and unravel the question "Who is worse - the man or the beast?".

Virtual fans will have the opportunity to participate in the biggest mobile championship of the year, which will be held in the gaming area of ​​the event! A1 Bulgaria and Aniventure Comic Con challenge avid gamers to gather a Brawl Stars team or participate individually in the Clash Royale competition, where the total prize fund amounts to BGN 5,000.

All this and many more guests and surprises await us on July 6 and 7 at the Inter Expo Center.

АNIVENTURE COMIC CON 2024 is realized with the general support of is possible thanks to A1 Bulgaria, Ozone, Coca-Cola, Fanta, Visa and Postbank. The event is also supported by Nescafe 3in1, Happy Delivery, Lenovo, Monster Energy and many others. The main media partner of the festival is bTV Media Group.

Two-day, one-day, ULTRA and MEET & GREET tickets for Aniventure Comic Con 2024 can be purchased from the Eventim network, OZONE GAMES and OZONE LIVE stores, OMV gas stations throughout the country, as well as on the festival website - https://comiccon.bg/tickets/.

Novinite.com is an official partner to Aniventure Comic Con 2024.