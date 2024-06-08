Ukraine Implements Severe Energy-Saving Measures to Tackle Power Shortage

Ukraine is on the verge of an energy crisis, necessitating a significant reduction in electricity consumption across the country. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced yesterday, as reported by UNIAN, that all public bodies have been tasked with cutting down on electricity use due to a substantial deficit in the nation's energy system.

"We are currently producing less electricity than we consume," Shmyhal stated. To address this imbalance, efforts are being made on two fronts: restoring and expanding production, while simultaneously reducing consumption.

Shmyhal urged ministries, central executive bodies, and regional state administrations to cease using air conditioners and external lighting for buildings and adjacent areas. Local authorities will also need to limit street lighting. The Ukrainian authorities recommend that law enforcement, judicial bodies, and other state entities follow similar measures.

Businesses have been asked to limit the use of air conditioners and other non-essential, energy-intensive equipment. However, exceptions will be made for hospitals and enterprises where air conditioning is integral to production processes.

The call for reduced electricity consumption extends to all public and state bodies, emphasizing the critical nature of the energy deficit. Shmyhal reiterated that improving the energy system involves both increasing production capabilities and minimizing usage.

Local authorities are expected to comply with the restrictions on street lighting, while businesses are encouraged to reduce their energy use wherever possible. The Ukrainian government continues to work on expanding energy production and curbing consumption to stabilize the situation.