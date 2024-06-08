Germany Considers Sending Fourth Patriot Battery to Ukraine
Germany is reportedly considering sending a fourth Patriot anti-aircraft missile battery to Ukraine, according to Bloomberg TV. This consideration comes in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's urgent request for additional equipment to counter the new Russian offensive.
Recent Russian attacks have targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure and sustained assaults on Kharkiv, opening a new front intended to force Ukraine to divert military forces from the over 1,200 km long front line. This shift in dynamics has prompted Germany to actively promote efforts to unify air defense capabilities among Ukraine's allies, as noted by the UNIAN agency.
Sources from the US television network indicate that the new Patriot battery would add to the three already promised by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government. However, Germany has yet to make a final decision, according to Bloomberg's sources. The government in Berlin is thus responding to the changing landscape of the war, which has recently tilted in favor of Russia.
