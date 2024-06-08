Bulgaria Observes Day of Reflection Before Dual Elections

Today is a day for reflection ahead of tomorrow's elections for the National Assembly and the European Parliament in Bulgaria. Campaigning for any party or candidate is strictly prohibited until the end of election day at 8 p.m. on June 9. The election campaign officially ended at midnight.

In more than 9,300 sections across the country, voting machines, installed by technicians from the Ciela Norma company, are being prepared. These machines are undergoing tests, and any issues that cannot be resolved are reported to the Central Election Commission, which may then decide that voting in the affected sections will be conducted using paper ballots.

Today, the voting premises are being set up with all necessary materials, including ballots, machines, voter lists, screens, and aids for voters. Members of the section commissions are receiving the materials according to a scheduled plan.

On election day, it is forbidden to place campaign materials within the election premises or within 50 meters of the building's entrance. Sociological agencies are also barred from publishing public opinion polls related to the elections until the end of election day is announced.

The voting machines are under constant police surveillance from the moment they leave the warehouse until they are installed and sealed in the sections. Following this, they continue to be guarded by the authorities from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Local authorities have the discretion to ban the sale of alcohol within their municipalities during this period.