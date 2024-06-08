Bulgaria Observes Day of Reflection Before Dual Elections

History of Parliamentary Elections in Bulgaria
The parliamentary elections in Bulgaria have a long and storied history, dating back to the country's liberation from Ottoman rule in 1878
Today is a day for reflection ahead of tomorrow's elections for the National Assembly and the European Parliament in Bulgaria. Campaigning for any party or candidate is strictly prohibited until the end of election day at 8 p.m. on June 9. The election campaign officially ended at midnight.
In more than 9,300 sections across the country, voting machines, installed by technicians from the Ciela Norma company, are being prepared. These machines are undergoing tests, and any issues that cannot be resolved are reported to the Central Election Commission, which may then decide that voting in the affected sections will be conducted using paper ballots.
Today, the voting premises are being set up with all necessary materials, including ballots, machines, voter lists, screens, and aids for voters. Members of the section commissions are receiving the materials according to a scheduled plan.
On election day, it is forbidden to place campaign materials within the election premises or within 50 meters of the building's entrance. Sociological agencies are also barred from publishing public opinion polls related to the elections until the end of election day is announced.
The voting machines are under constant police surveillance from the moment they leave the warehouse until they are installed and sealed in the sections. Following this, they continue to be guarded by the authorities from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Local authorities have the discretion to ban the sale of alcohol within their municipalities during this period.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
According to a recent survey by "Exacta Research Group," approximately 40% of Bulgarians, translating to around 2.5 to 2.7 million voters, are expected to participate in the national parliamentary elections on June 9 this year
A Gallup International Balkan survey conducted for the Bulgarian National Radio provides insights into voter sentiment just two days before the upcoming elections in Bulgaria
According to the latest data from "Trend" agency, six political formations from the previous parliament are expected to secure seats in Bulgaria's next National Assembly
A recent study conducted by the Center for the Study of Democracy (CID) reveals that 58% of Bulgarians are willing to take up arms and defend their country if it were to come under attack
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev extended his congratulations to Claudia Sheinbaum on her recent election as President of the United Mexican States
A joint effort by the United States, Britain, Bulgaria, and a dozen other nations, including Romania and Serbia, has been initiated to urge Hamas to accept the Gaza plan proposed by President Joe Biden
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU