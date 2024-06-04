Wizz Air Boosts Summer and Autumn Flights from Varna, Larnaca, and Cluj-Napoca

Wizz Air, Europe's fastest growing airline and the world's most environmentally sustainable*, will increase the number of flights from Varna, Larnaca and Cluj-Napoca to offer passengers even more opportunities to explore the best destinations in its network during the summer and fall seasons. Thus, this summer and autumn season, the airline will offer passengers more opportunities than ever to travel and explore great destinations.

As part of Wizz Air's commitment to providing exceptional service and affordable travel, the expanded timetables will meet the needs of sun-drenched destination seekers, enthusiasts and explorers looking to make the most of their holiday. With the addition of these flights, Wizz Air will provide additional capacity of over 170,000 tickets to its already extensive network. The new travel options will provide passengers with greater flexibility, a more convenient schedule and access to some of the most sought-after locations on the WIZZ network.

Wizz Air continues to strengthen its position as a leading low-cost airline in Bulgaria, ensuring that passengers can enjoy high-quality service and comfort without having to pay high prices. Travelers can explore the diverse and exciting destinations in the Wizz Air network now at wizzair.com and book their unforgettable summer or autumn holiday.

Routes:

Route: Varna-Berlin

Days: Thursday, Sunday

Starting from: August, 2024

Route: Varna-Memmingen

Days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday

Starting from: August, 2024

Route: Varna-Dortmund

Days: Thursday, Sunday

Starting from: August, 2024

Route: Varna-Brussels-Charleroi

Days: Tuesday, Saturday

Starting from: August, 2024

Route: Varna-Frankfurt-Hahn

Days: Monday, Friday

Starting from: August, 2024

Route: Varna-Prague

Days: Thursday, Sunday

Starting from: August, 2024

Route: Varna-Tel Aviv

Days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Starting from: August, 2024

Route: Varna-Vienna

Days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Starting from: August, 2024





*According to CAPA - Center for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022 and 2023.