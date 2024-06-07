Should Bulgaria Import Workers from South Asia? Our Readers Have Spoken

Novinite Insider | June 7, 2024, Friday // 17:17
Bulgaria: Should Bulgaria Import Workers from South Asia? Our Readers Have Spoken

A recent survey conducted on our Facebook page has shed light on public opinion regarding Bulgaria's potential importation of workers from South Asia. Of the participants, 74.3% expressed support for the idea, citing its potential to bolster the economy, while 25.7% expressed opposition, fearing potential negative consequences for the country.

The survey results come amidst discussions within the Bulgarian government and business community regarding the acute shortage of skilled labor across various sectors, particularly in industries like tourism, construction, pharmaceuticals, transport, and logistics. With an estimated 27,000 workers needed in the tourism sector alone for the upcoming summer season, stakeholders are exploring alternative solutions to address the pressing labor deficit.

One of the proposed measures includes importing labor from South Asian countries like India, Nepal and Bangladesh, as revealed by Acting Minister of Tourism Evtim Miloshev. Recent amendments to visa laws facilitating extended stays are expected to support this initiative, providing an avenue for skilled workers from third countries to enter the Bulgarian labor market.

The survey results reflect a divergence of opinions among the Bulgarian populace regarding the potential influx of workers from South Asia. While a majority view it as a beneficial move that could stimulate economic growth and alleviate labor shortages, a significant minority expresses concerns about the potential impact on the country.

In light of the survey findings, it is evident that the issue of importing workers from South Asia is a topic of significant public interest and debate in Bulgaria. As discussions and deliberations continue within government circles and business chambers, the survey results provide valuable insights into the sentiments and perspectives of the Bulgarian population on this matter.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Novinite Insider » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: workers, Bulgaria, survey, labor

Related Articles:

History of Parliamentary Elections in Bulgaria

The parliamentary elections in Bulgaria have a long and storied history, dating back to the country's liberation from Ottoman rule in 1878

Politics | June 9, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Eurozone Dream Delayed: No Euro Until 2027?

Simeon Dyankov, former Minister of Finance from GERB, predicts that Bulgaria is not yet ready for the Eurozone and will most likely adopt the euro on January 1, 2027

Business » Finance | June 7, 2024, Friday // 18:17

Another Pre-Election Survey Puts GERB On Top

According to a recent survey by "Exacta Research Group," approximately 40% of Bulgarians, translating to around 2.5 to 2.7 million voters, are expected to participate in the national parliamentary elections on June 9 this year

Politics | June 7, 2024, Friday // 15:25

Viktoriya Tomova: Exclusive Interview with Bulgaria's No. 1 Female Tennis Star

Bulgarian professional tennis player Viktoriya Tomova has been steadily climbing the ranks of the WTA Tour since her debut in 2017

Sports | June 7, 2024, Friday // 15:11

Bulgaria's Economy Slightly Outperforms Initial Growth Forecasts

In the first quarter of 2024, Bulgaria's GDP grew by 1.8% compared to the same period in 2023

Business » Finance | June 7, 2024, Friday // 14:26

Ideal Beach Weather Ahead: Bulgaria's Weekend Forecast

Temperatures in Bulgaria will rise above 30°C over the weekend, making it a perfect time for the beach along the coast

Society » Environment | June 7, 2024, Friday // 13:29
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Novinite Insider

Will Bulgarian Railways (BDZ) Modernize in the Foreseeable Future? Our Readers Have Spoken

A recent survey on our Facebook page posed the question: "Will Bulgarian Railways (BDZ) be modernized in the foreseeable future?"

Novinite Insider | June 2, 2024, Sunday // 22:50

Bachelor Backlash: How One Man's Decision Shook Bulgarian Society

"The Bachelor" franchise has long been a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences around the world with its blend of romance, drama, and intrigue

Novinite Insider » Opinions | May 26, 2024, Sunday // 11:19

When Will Bulgaria Join the Eurozone? Our Readers Have Spoken

A recent survey conducted on our Facebook page has shed light on public sentiments regarding Bulgaria's potential accession to the Eurozone

Novinite Insider | May 24, 2024, Friday // 17:30

What Do You Celebrate on May 9th? Our Readers Have Spoken

On May 9th, a survey conducted on our media’s Facebook page sparked significant interest and engagement, shedding light on how people commemorate this historically significant day

Novinite Insider | May 17, 2024, Friday // 16:00

Towards a Possible Peace in the South Caucasus?

In a statement made on May 1, 2024, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Kasym Jomart Tokayev welcomed the agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to hold negotiations at the level of foreign ministers to prepare

Novinite Insider » Opinions | May 12, 2024, Sunday // 09:53

Should Parents Vaccinate their Children? Our Readers Have Spoken

In a recent poll conducted on our Facebook page, we asked our readers a critical question: "Should parents vaccinate their children?"

Novinite Insider | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 14:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria