Biden Clarifies: No Authorization for Strikes on Moscow
The United States is set to provide Ukraine with a new military aid package valued at 225 million USD
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg affirmed today that Ukraine possesses the legal right, as per international law, to target military sites within Russia as a measure of self-defense. Stoltenberg made this assertion during his visit to Sweden, NATO's latest member, while addressing reporters alongside Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at a military installation close to Stockholm.
Stoltenberg underscored Ukraine's entitlement to self-defense, which encompasses the authorization to strike legitimate military installations within the territory of the aggressor nation, in this instance, Russia. The statement was delivered against the backdrop of heightened tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with the former receiving military aid from Western nations.
In response to Western support for Ukraine, the Kremlin issued a warning earlier this week, cautioning that such actions would invite a retaliatory response from Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted at the possibility of providing military assistance to adversaries of Western nations in response to the situation.
Stoltenberg emphasized the context of the conflict, characterizing it as a war initiated by Russia against a peaceful and democratic Ukraine, which posed no threat to its neighbor. Given this premise, Stoltenberg asserted the undeniable right of Kyiv to target locations within Russian territory as an act of self-defense.
US President Joe Biden has personally extended an apology to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the delayed delivery of arms earlier this year.
France is set to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000 aircraft, as announced by President Emmanuel Macron
During the 80th anniversary commemoration of the Normandy landings in Colville-sur-Mer, France, US President Joe Biden emphasized America's steadfast support for Ukraine
Ukrainian intelligence forces have sunk the Russian tugboat "Saturn," a special operation conducted by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense
France has pledged a 400 million euro loan along with a 50 million euro grant to Ukraine
