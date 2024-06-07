NATO Chief: Ukraine Authorized to Target Russian Military Sites in Self-Defense

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg affirmed today that Ukraine possesses the legal right, as per international law, to target military sites within Russia as a measure of self-defense. Stoltenberg made this assertion during his visit to Sweden, NATO's latest member, while addressing reporters alongside Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at a military installation close to Stockholm.

Stoltenberg underscored Ukraine's entitlement to self-defense, which encompasses the authorization to strike legitimate military installations within the territory of the aggressor nation, in this instance, Russia. The statement was delivered against the backdrop of heightened tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with the former receiving military aid from Western nations.

In response to Western support for Ukraine, the Kremlin issued a warning earlier this week, cautioning that such actions would invite a retaliatory response from Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted at the possibility of providing military assistance to adversaries of Western nations in response to the situation.

Stoltenberg emphasized the context of the conflict, characterizing it as a war initiated by Russia against a peaceful and democratic Ukraine, which posed no threat to its neighbor. Given this premise, Stoltenberg asserted the undeniable right of Kyiv to target locations within Russian territory as an act of self-defense.