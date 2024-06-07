Security Measures Tighten: Germany Reinforces Borders for Euro 2024

Due to the upcoming Euro 2024 event scheduled from June 14 to July 14 in 10 cities across Germany, the German interior ministry has announced the temporary reinstatement of border controls starting Friday. The decision aims to enhance security measures by allowing German police to conduct checks at all of the country's borders. The primary objective is to detect and prevent potential acts of violence early on, including threats such as Islamist terrorism, hooliganism, and cyber attacks.

To bolster security during the soccer tournament, approximately 580 foreign police officers will collaborate with German officials. Their focus will be on conducting patrols within the host cities, as well as monitoring train stations and trains for any suspicious activities or individuals.

Additionally, travelers arriving from Schengen countries may undergo checks at airports and ports, with the possibility of such measures being implemented flexibly until July 19, depending on the prevailing situation.

The initiative underscores Germany's commitment to ensuring the safety and smooth conduct of the Euro 2024 event, prioritizing proactive measures to mitigate potential security risks and safeguard public well-being.