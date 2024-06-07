Security Measures Tighten: Germany Reinforces Borders for Euro 2024

British Tourists Lead the Surge on Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea Coast
The greatest growth of foreign tourists on the Bulgarian Southern Black Sea coast is expected from Great Britain
Due to the upcoming Euro 2024 event scheduled from June 14 to July 14 in 10 cities across Germany, the German interior ministry has announced the temporary reinstatement of border controls starting Friday. The decision aims to enhance security measures by allowing German police to conduct checks at all of the country's borders. The primary objective is to detect and prevent potential acts of violence early on, including threats such as Islamist terrorism, hooliganism, and cyber attacks.
To bolster security during the soccer tournament, approximately 580 foreign police officers will collaborate with German officials. Their focus will be on conducting patrols within the host cities, as well as monitoring train stations and trains for any suspicious activities or individuals.
Additionally, travelers arriving from Schengen countries may undergo checks at airports and ports, with the possibility of such measures being implemented flexibly until July 19, depending on the prevailing situation.
The initiative underscores Germany's commitment to ensuring the safety and smooth conduct of the Euro 2024 event, prioritizing proactive measures to mitigate potential security risks and safeguard public well-being.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgarian professional tennis player Viktoriya Tomova has been steadily climbing the ranks of the WTA Tour since her debut in 2017
Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova clinches Olympic Games quota in Paris!
In the quarterfinals of Roland Garros, Grigor Dimitrov suffered a defeat, ending his campaign at the tournament.
Bulgaria's Rositsa Dencheva has advanced to the second round of the girls' singles at the French Open tennis championship
Viktoria Tomova, Bulgaria's top women's tennis player, concluded her doubles campaign at the Roland Garros tournament
Grigor Dimitrov has advanced to the quarterfinals of Roland Garros for the first time in his career
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU