Security Measures Tighten: Germany Reinforces Borders for Euro 2024

Sports | June 7, 2024, Friday // 16:00
Bulgaria: Security Measures Tighten: Germany Reinforces Borders for Euro 2024 @FAW

Due to the upcoming Euro 2024 event scheduled from June 14 to July 14 in 10 cities across Germany, the German interior ministry has announced the temporary reinstatement of border controls starting Friday. The decision aims to enhance security measures by allowing German police to conduct checks at all of the country's borders. The primary objective is to detect and prevent potential acts of violence early on, including threats such as Islamist terrorism, hooliganism, and cyber attacks.

To bolster security during the soccer tournament, approximately 580 foreign police officers will collaborate with German officials. Their focus will be on conducting patrols within the host cities, as well as monitoring train stations and trains for any suspicious activities or individuals.

Additionally, travelers arriving from Schengen countries may undergo checks at airports and ports, with the possibility of such measures being implemented flexibly until July 19, depending on the prevailing situation.

The initiative underscores Germany's commitment to ensuring the safety and smooth conduct of the Euro 2024 event, prioritizing proactive measures to mitigate potential security risks and safeguard public well-being.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro 2024, borders, Germany

Related Articles:

British Tourists Lead the Surge on Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea Coast

The greatest growth of foreign tourists on the Bulgarian Southern Black Sea coast is expected from Great Britain

Business » Tourism | June 7, 2024, Friday // 12:10

France's Generosity: Millions in Loans, Grants to Ukraine

France has pledged a 400 million euro loan along with a 50 million euro grant to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 10:04

Tragic Loss: German Police Officer Dies After Anti-Islam Rally Attack

In the southwestern German city of Mannheim, a tragic incident unfolded as a 29-year-old police officer lost his life following a violent attack during an anti-Islam rally

World » EU | June 3, 2024, Monday // 10:46

Berlin Greenlights Ukrainian Use of German Arms in Russia

Germany has given its approval for Ukraine to employ German weapons against military targets within Russian territory

World » Ukraine | May 31, 2024, Friday // 16:46

Germany Urges Swift EU Accession for Western Balkan Countries

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has issued a compelling call for the expedited integration of candidate countries from the Western Balkans into the European Union

World » EU | April 29, 2024, Monday // 12:46

German Interior Minister Affirms Strong Support for Bulgaria's Schengen Membership

In a significant affirmation of bilateral relations, German Federal Minister of the Interior and Community, Nancy Faeser, reiterated Germany's unwavering support for Bulgaria's full membership in the Schengen area during her visit to the country on Monday

Politics | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 08:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Viktoriya Tomova: Exclusive Interview with Bulgaria's No. 1 Female Tennis Star

Bulgarian professional tennis player Viktoriya Tomova has been steadily climbing the ranks of the WTA Tour since her debut in 2017

Sports | June 7, 2024, Friday // 15:11

Game, Set, Match: Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova Heads to Paris Olympics!

Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova clinches Olympic Games quota in Paris!

Sports | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 12:07

Sinner Overcomes Bulgaria's Dimitrov in Roland Garros Quarterfinals

In the quarterfinals of Roland Garros, Grigor Dimitrov suffered a defeat, ending his campaign at the tournament.

Sports | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 09:07

Bulgarian Tennis Stars Shine at Roland Garros

Bulgaria's Rositsa Dencheva has advanced to the second round of the girls' singles at the French Open tennis championship

Sports | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 08:46

Bulgaria's Tomova Exits Roland Garros Doubles Event Amid Rain Delay

Viktoria Tomova, Bulgaria's top women's tennis player, concluded her doubles campaign at the Roland Garros tournament

Sports | June 3, 2024, Monday // 11:14

Historic Victory: Bugaria's Grigor Dimitrov Advances to Roland Garros Quarterfinals

Grigor Dimitrov has advanced to the quarterfinals of Roland Garros for the first time in his career

Sports | June 3, 2024, Monday // 08:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria