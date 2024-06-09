Ideal Beach Weather Ahead: Bulgaria's Weekend Forecast

Temperatures in Bulgaria will rise above 30°C over the weekend, making it a perfect time for the beach along the coast.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), nights will be mostly clear with a weak southerly wind. Along the Black Sea, the weather will be predominantly sunny, with light to moderate winds blowing from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures will range from 25°C to 28°C, and the sea water temperature will be between 23°C and 24°C, with sea excitement at 1-2 points.

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies across the country, although the mountainous regions in Western Bulgaria may experience temporary increases in cloudiness, leading to rain and thunderstorms in some areas. Light winds will come from the south-southeast, and maximum temperatures will range from 30°C to 35°C, with around 30°C expected in Sofia.

In the mountains, the weather will also be mostly sunny, but in the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop over the massifs in Western Bulgaria, bringing rain and thunderstorms in some areas. Light to moderate winds will blow from the north-northwest, with maximum temperatures reaching around 24°C at 1200 meters and about 16°C at 2000 meters.

Looking ahead to the coming days, temperatures will continue to rise, with Monday's maximums expected to be between 32°C and 37°C. The weather will remain mostly sunny, though in the afternoon, cumulus clouds may develop, leading to isolated short-term rain showers in the mountainous regions of Southwestern Bulgaria. Winds will be mostly calm or light.