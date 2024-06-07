UN Raises Alarm: Israel's Gaza Actions May Violate International Law

World | June 7, 2024, Friday // 10:39
UN Raises Alarm: Israel's Gaza Actions May Violate International Law

The UN Human Rights Office has cautioned Israel that its actions in Gaza may have breached international law. This warning comes in response to the Israeli military's alleged failure to uphold principles such as distinction, proportionality, and caution during attacks in Gaza.

After an Israeli airstrike targeted a UN school in the Nuseirat refugee camp, resulting in reported casualties, including women and children according to Hamas, the UN rights office stated that Israel's justification of targeting Palestinian fighters within the school does not absolve it of responsibility for potential violations of international humanitarian law. According to the UN, the presence of combatants does not justify actions that disregard the safety of civilians and violate principles of proportionality.

Israel responded, asserting that the international community had too hastily accepted Hamas's version of events regarding the airstrike on the school.

