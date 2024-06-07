Bulgaria: Pre-Election Survey Shows Over 10% Gap Between the First and Second Positions

Politics | June 7, 2024, Friday // 09:32
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Pre-Election Survey Shows Over 10% Gap Between the First and Second Positions @Pixabay

A Gallup International Balkan survey conducted for the Bulgarian National Radio provides insights into voter sentiment just two days before the upcoming elections in Bulgaria. The survey sampled 1,003 adult Bulgarians through face-to-face interviews with tablets from May 29 to June 4. While it cannot definitively predict election outcomes, it offers a snapshot before the final days, according to sociologists.

At the beginning of June, 40.2% of respondents expressed certainty in voting for the National Assembly, while 3.5% stated they would not support any party. For the European elections, declarative activity is expected to be lower at 37.7%, with 3.1% intending to abstain from voting for any candidate.

Based on respondents' declarations, if mirrored in the broader electorate, the shares of votes for parties and coalitions would be as follows: GERB at 25.9%, WCC-DB at 15.7%, "Revival" at 15.5%, and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) at 15.3%. However, it remains uncertain who would actually secure second and third place. The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) is projected to receive 8% of the vote, with "There Is Such a People" (TISP) at 6.1%.

"Solidary Bulgaria" at 3.1% and "Blue Bulgaria" at 2.8% are in a relatively strong position to challenge the parliamentary threshold. The fate of "Greatness" remains uncertain at 1.7%, while VMRO, "Bulgarian Rise," and "Levitsata" are vying for percentages close to or below 1%.

The European Parliament projections closely mirror those for the National Assembly elections, with slight variations. GERB-SDS is expected to receive 25.7% of the votes, followed by WCC-DB at 15.9%, "Revival" at 15.4%, and DPS at 14.9%. BSP is anticipated to garner 7.9% of the vote, while TISP is on the brink of reaching the representation barrier with 5.9%.

"Solidary Bulgaria" and "Blue Bulgaria" trail behind with 3% and 2.6%, respectively. However, formations like those associated with Vasil Bozhkov and Radostin Vassilev, along with the "Green Movement" and Ivan Geshev's formation, are seen as having potential to aim for representation, according to Gallup analysts.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: elections, Bulgaria, vote, party

Related Articles:

History of Parliamentary Elections in Bulgaria

The parliamentary elections in Bulgaria have a long and storied history, dating back to the country's liberation from Ottoman rule in 1878

Politics | June 9, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Democratic Struggles Through History: The Elections of 1886

As Bulgaria heads to the polls this Sunday, June 6, widespread concerns about vote-buying and electoral fraud loom over the nation

Society » Culture | June 9, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

European Parties' Neglect of the Roma is Driving them Towards Anti-EU Factions, Says Roma Foundation for Europe

By ignoring the Roma, main European parties are pushing them into the arms of anti-European forces: Roma Foundation for Europe

World » EU | June 8, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Eurozone Dream Delayed: No Euro Until 2027?

Simeon Dyankov, former Minister of Finance from GERB, predicts that Bulgaria is not yet ready for the Eurozone and will most likely adopt the euro on January 1, 2027

Business » Finance | June 7, 2024, Friday // 18:17

Should Bulgaria Import Workers from South Asia? Our Readers Have Spoken

A recent survey conducted on our Facebook page has shed light on public opinion regarding Bulgaria's potential importation of workers from South Asia

Novinite Insider | June 7, 2024, Friday // 17:17

Another Pre-Election Survey Puts GERB On Top

According to a recent survey by "Exacta Research Group," approximately 40% of Bulgarians, translating to around 2.5 to 2.7 million voters, are expected to participate in the national parliamentary elections on June 9 this year

Politics | June 7, 2024, Friday // 15:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Another Pre-Election Survey Puts GERB On Top

According to a recent survey by "Exacta Research Group," approximately 40% of Bulgarians, translating to around 2.5 to 2.7 million voters, are expected to participate in the national parliamentary elections on June 9 this year

Politics | June 7, 2024, Friday // 15:25

Tight Race for Second Place in Bulgaria's Upcoming Elections

According to the latest data from "Trend" agency, six political formations from the previous parliament are expected to secure seats in Bulgaria's next National Assembly

Politics | June 7, 2024, Friday // 09:00

Study Reveals How Many Bulgarians are Willing to Defend their Country

A recent study conducted by the Center for the Study of Democracy (CID) reveals that 58% of Bulgarians are willing to take up arms and defend their country if it were to come under attack

Politics » Defense | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 18:40

Bulgarian President Extends Invitation to Newly Elected Mexican President

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev extended his congratulations to Claudia Sheinbaum on her recent election as President of the United Mexican States

Politics » Diplomacy | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 14:20

Bulgaria Joins International Coalition: Pushes for Peace in Gaza, Backs Biden's Plan

A joint effort by the United States, Britain, Bulgaria, and a dozen other nations, including Romania and Serbia, has been initiated to urge Hamas to accept the Gaza plan proposed by President Joe Biden

Politics | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 14:14

Bulgarian Border Police Bolstered with 110 New Off-Road Vehicles

The Bulgarian Border Police received 110 off-road vehicles today

Politics | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 14:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria