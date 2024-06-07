Biden Clarifies: No Authorization for Strikes on Moscow

The United States is set to provide Ukraine with a new military aid package valued at 225 million USD, primarily consisting of ammunition, including HIMARS, according to the US military.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, President Joe Biden clarified that US-authorized strikes using these weapons would not target Moscow or the Kremlin. This statement came days after the US approved the use of its weapons for strikes on Russian soil.

When asked if US-made weapons had already been smuggled into Russia, President Biden explained that the executive order he signed restricted potential strikes to areas near the Russian-occupied Kharkiv region. He emphasized that the authorization only applied to regions close to the border where attacks on Ukraine were being launched.

"We have not given the green light for strikes 200 miles inside Russia. We have not allowed strikes against Moscow or the Kremlin. I have known Putin for over 40 years, and he's been bothering me for over 40 years. He's a dictator who's doing everything he can to make sure he's going to continue running his country," Biden stated.