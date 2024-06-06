France to Supply Ukraine with Mirage 2000 Aircraft

In Normandy Biden Vows: 'We Stand Firm for Ukraine'
During the 80th anniversary commemoration of the Normandy landings in Colville-sur-Mer, France, US President Joe Biden emphasized America's steadfast support for Ukraine
France is set to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000 aircraft, as announced by President Emmanuel Macron during an interview with French television, according to reports from Reuters. Macron revealed that the decision would be officially announced by the cabinet on Friday, coinciding with President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit for the anniversary of the Normandy landings.
While Macron did not specify the number of aircraft to be delivered, the timeline, or the financial conditions involved, he confirmed France's commitment to supporting Ukraine. Macron mentioned that Ukrainian pilots have been offered training in France starting this summer, and France has also proposed to train 4,500 Ukrainian soldiers.
The president clarified that, although France is extending this support, there are currently no French military instructors present on Ukrainian soil. The announcement aligns with ongoing efforts to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities amid ongoing conflicts.
US President Joe Biden has personally extended an apology to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the delayed delivery of arms earlier this year.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg affirmed today that Ukraine possesses the legal right, as per international law, to target military sites within Russia as a measure of self-defense
The United States is set to provide Ukraine with a new military aid package valued at 225 million USD
Ukrainian intelligence forces have sunk the Russian tugboat "Saturn," a special operation conducted by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense
France has pledged a 400 million euro loan along with a 50 million euro grant to Ukraine
