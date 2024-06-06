France to Supply Ukraine with Mirage 2000 Aircraft

France is set to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000 aircraft, as announced by President Emmanuel Macron during an interview with French television, according to reports from Reuters. Macron revealed that the decision would be officially announced by the cabinet on Friday, coinciding with President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit for the anniversary of the Normandy landings.

While Macron did not specify the number of aircraft to be delivered, the timeline, or the financial conditions involved, he confirmed France's commitment to supporting Ukraine. Macron mentioned that Ukrainian pilots have been offered training in France starting this summer, and France has also proposed to train 4,500 Ukrainian soldiers.

The president clarified that, although France is extending this support, there are currently no French military instructors present on Ukrainian soil. The announcement aligns with ongoing efforts to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities amid ongoing conflicts.

