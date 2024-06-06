Train Accident in Bulgaria: One Worker Killed, Another Injured

Society » INCIDENTS | June 7, 2024, Friday // 08:18
Bulgaria: Train Accident in Bulgaria: One Worker Killed, Another Injured @Pixabay

An incident occurred in the Pleven Region where a fast train struck two workers between Telish and Gorni Dabnik stations. The Ministry of the Interior - Pleven reported that the accident happened at 10:09 p.m. last night, with the train driver informing authorities about hitting two men. One of the workers, aged 56, died instantly, while the other, aged 51, was seriously injured and has been hospitalized.

Engineer Boycho Skrobanski, Deputy Chairman of the National Board for the Investigation of Accidents in Railway Transport at the Council of Ministers, confirmed the incident to the national radio. He mentioned that the speed limit in the area is 110 km/h, and the stopping distance for the train is approximately 700-800 meters. Skrobanski emphasized that while night maintenance of railways is not unusual, it must be conducted under specific rules which are clearly defined.

The locomotive driver reportedly saw one of the workers at the last moment but was unable to react in time due to the high speed. The fast train was operating on schedule, and surprisingly, had only one passenger on board. Skrobanski expressed his astonishment that experienced and senior workers were involved in such an accident.

Skrobanski also touched upon the broader issue of railway safety, citing frequent accidents and emphasizing that the state needs to adopt a more serious and future-focused approach to railway management. He referenced another recent case in Lom, describing it as an act of vandalism and underscoring the need for increased responsibility and vision in handling railway infrastructure.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: train, railways, driver

Related Articles:

Revenge Gone Wrong: Bulgarian Railways Employee Arrested for Cutting Train Brakes in Lom

A driver who cut the locomotive brakes at Lom Station has been identified and arrested, though the investigation continues

Society » Incidents | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 13:30

Czech Train Disaster: Night Express Collision Claims Lives

Late last night, a passenger train collided with a freight train in the Czech Republic

World » EU | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 08:40

Iconic Orient Express Makes Stop in Ruse, Bulgaria

Yesterday, the renowned Orient Express train arrived in Ruse, bringing passengers from four continents

Society | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 16:34

Train Chaos in Sofia: Delays and Cancellations Hit Services

Train services have been disrupted due to damage to the contact rail network at Poduyane station in Sofia

Society » Incidents | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00

Train Delays Persist in Sofia After Yesterday's Incident

In Sofia, investigations are ongoing into the accident at the Central Railway Station, where a locomotive collided with a passenger train

Society » Incidents | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 09:47

Police Chase Ends with Spike Stop: Drugged Driver Apprehended in Veliko Tarnovo

A dramatic police pursuit in Veliko Tarnovo culminated in the apprehension of a drugged driver following a high-speed race through the city streets

Crime | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 12:49
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Revenge Gone Wrong: Bulgarian Railways Employee Arrested for Cutting Train Brakes in Lom

A driver who cut the locomotive brakes at Lom Station has been identified and arrested, though the investigation continues

Society » Incidents | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 13:30

Train Chaos in Sofia: Delays and Cancellations Hit Services

Train services have been disrupted due to damage to the contact rail network at Poduyane station in Sofia

Society » Incidents | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00

7-Year-Old Non-Verbal Boy with Autism Found After Declared Missing in Bankya (UPDATED)

In the Bankya neighborhood of Gradoman, a 7-year-old boy named Nikola, who has autism and is non-verbal, has gone missing

Society » Incidents | May 31, 2024, Friday // 14:08

Fatal Fall: Couple's Tragic Demise from 7th Floor of Sunny Beach Hotel

Early this morning, tragedy struck at a hotel in Sunny Beach as a man and a woman tragically fell from the seventh floor

Society » Incidents | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 16:23

Shocking: Child Abuse Allegations Surface at Velingrad Kindergarten

Late last night, social media was abuzz with shocking clips depicting a teacher at the municipal innovative kindergarten "Fantasia" in Velingrad allegedly abusing young children in her care

Society » Incidents | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 10:51

Plovdiv's Public Transport Under Fire: 14 Shooting Incidents in Five Months

In Plovdiv, the perpetrator of yet another shooting incident targeting a public transport bus remains unidentified, as police continue their search operations

Society » Incidents | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 13:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria