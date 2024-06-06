Train Accident in Bulgaria: One Worker Killed, Another Injured

An incident occurred in the Pleven Region where a fast train struck two workers between Telish and Gorni Dabnik stations. The Ministry of the Interior - Pleven reported that the accident happened at 10:09 p.m. last night, with the train driver informing authorities about hitting two men. One of the workers, aged 56, died instantly, while the other, aged 51, was seriously injured and has been hospitalized.

Engineer Boycho Skrobanski, Deputy Chairman of the National Board for the Investigation of Accidents in Railway Transport at the Council of Ministers, confirmed the incident to the national radio. He mentioned that the speed limit in the area is 110 km/h, and the stopping distance for the train is approximately 700-800 meters. Skrobanski emphasized that while night maintenance of railways is not unusual, it must be conducted under specific rules which are clearly defined.

The locomotive driver reportedly saw one of the workers at the last moment but was unable to react in time due to the high speed. The fast train was operating on schedule, and surprisingly, had only one passenger on board. Skrobanski expressed his astonishment that experienced and senior workers were involved in such an accident.

Skrobanski also touched upon the broader issue of railway safety, citing frequent accidents and emphasizing that the state needs to adopt a more serious and future-focused approach to railway management. He referenced another recent case in Lom, describing it as an act of vandalism and underscoring the need for increased responsibility and vision in handling railway infrastructure.