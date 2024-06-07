Majority of Bulgarians Believe in Conspiracy Theories

A recent survey by the Center for the Study of Democracy (CSD), in collaboration with the Central European Digital Media Observatory and the Hungarian Media Observatory, reveals that nearly 70% of Bulgarian citizens believe in conspiracy theories. The survey, conducted from May 25 to June 2 among 1,071 citizens aged 16 and over, also found that 48.8% believe there is no single truth, and 36.9% share misinformation and conspiracy beliefs. Todor Galev, Director of Scientific Research at CSD, and Goran Georgiev, Senior Analyst at the Center, presented the data.

As a consequence of these conspiracy beliefs, nearly 80% of Bulgarians expect foreign interference in the upcoming European and National Parliament elections on June 9. The survey results indicate that most Bulgarians suspect interference could come from the US government, followed by the European Commission. Fewer believe that Russia or Turkey could intervene.

In terms of foreign influence on the European Parliament elections, 48% of Bulgarians view it as a major problem, 33% see it as a minor issue, and 19% do not consider it a problem at all.

Amid these concerns, many Bulgarians perceive the European Parliament's role as less significant in EU decision-making, viewing it mainly as an extension of national political debates. Key challenges identified for the EU in the next management period include migration policy, inflation and high energy prices, radical Islam, economic inequality within EU countries, and an aging population.

Only 55% of Bulgarian citizens believe that addressing Russian aggression in Ukraine should be a priority for the next European Parliament. This reflects a broader sentiment that the war in Ukraine should end, even if it means Ukraine losing territory, indicating a lack of support for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. Galev attributes these attitudes to the widespread dissemination of conspiracy theories and disinformation by social networks, official institutions, and politicians.

The study also found that individuals who share misinformation are more likely to believe in conspiracy theories and vice versa. Disinformation thrives on the lack of reliable information, and efforts to combat it, such as expanding media literacy, increasing education in schools, and enhancing fact-checking activities, are still in the early stages in Bulgaria, according to Galev.

Galev notes that in Bulgaria, foreign governments effectively influence national policies through well-coordinated networks of supporters, often outperforming state institutions in the information war.