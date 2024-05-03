Bulgaria Air Launches Seasonal Flights to Crete's Heraklion

Business » TOURISM | June 7, 2024, Friday // 10:10
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Air Launches Seasonal Flights to Crete's Heraklion @Bulgaria Air

From this month, the Bulgarian national carrier is offering its passengers more opportunities for travel, vacation and various tourist routes with the launch of its seasonal flights to the airport in the city of Heraklion on the island of Crete.

The largest Greek island, Crete has long been a favorite summer destination, offering plenty of entertainment for an unforgettable holiday, where travelers can find magnificent beaches with crystal clear water, ideal for relaxation and water sports. Additionally, Crete is known for its rich history and cultural heritage, from ancient Minoan ruins to impressive medieval castles and monasteries, and guests of Greece can visit a number of archaeological and historical sites.

"Bulgaria Air" flights will be operated with two operating frequencies per week - Wednesday and Sunday throughout the summer season /June to October/, providing the opportunity for both a week-long holiday and enchanting vacations in a longer weekend. Prices for a one-way ticket in economy class start from 109 EUR and include 10 kg of hand luggage, handbag or laptop, free check-in and free catering on board.

Whether you are looking for peace and relaxation, outdoor adventures or remarkable cultural discoveries, the island of Crete offers everything you need for an exciting summer holiday. Learn more about the schedule of direct seasonal flights from Sofia to Heraklion and special summer offers on the Bulgaria Air website, as well as on the airline's Facebook and Instagram pages.

The national carrier of Bulgaria offers its passengers the opportunity to request additional baggage and choose a seat on the plane quickly and easily online. More information about all the additional services offered by the airline can be found on their website: www.air.bg.

