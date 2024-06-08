Sofia Airport Commits to Carbon Neutrality with Level IV Accreditation

First-Of-Its-Kind Edition of a Global Cybersecurity Conference will be Held in Sofia
Sofia Airport has been awarded a Level 4 certificate for reducing carbon emissions (Airport Carbon Accredited Level IV – Transformation), announced the concessionaire company. This places Sofia Airport among only eight other European airports with this accreditation, including Istanbul's new airport and the Parisian airports Charles de Gaulle, Bourget, and Orly, as well as Marseille, Zurich, London-Luton, and Basel.
The accreditation is determined by the European airport association ACI EUROPE, with the highest rating being Level 5. Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect, stated that this assessment confirms the company's commitment to implementing the ESG strategy and reducing its carbon footprint in line with global climate goals. He emphasized that the high accreditation results from the focused efforts and commitment of the entire Sofia Airport team and their determination to achieve full carbon neutrality by 2036.
The concessionaire's strategic plan includes full decarbonization with 15% offsets by 2036. To achieve this, the airport has purchased 34 electric cars and several hybrids, participates in a carbon offset program to reduce vehicle emissions to zero, and plans to build both its own and publicly accessible charging stations for electric cars.
Additionally, the construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of 20 megawatts, equipped with batteries to store the produced energy, is planned. This project is expected to be completed by 2035 and will cover a significant part of the airport's energy needs.
