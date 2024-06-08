Sofia Airport Commits to Carbon Neutrality with Level IV Accreditation

Business » TOURISM | June 7, 2024, Friday // 08:01
Bulgaria: Sofia Airport Commits to Carbon Neutrality with Level IV Accreditation

Sofia Airport has been awarded a Level 4 certificate for reducing carbon emissions (Airport Carbon Accredited Level IV – Transformation), announced the concessionaire company. This places Sofia Airport among only eight other European airports with this accreditation, including Istanbul's new airport and the Parisian airports Charles de Gaulle, Bourget, and Orly, as well as Marseille, Zurich, London-Luton, and Basel.

The accreditation is determined by the European airport association ACI EUROPE, with the highest rating being Level 5. Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect, stated that this assessment confirms the company's commitment to implementing the ESG strategy and reducing its carbon footprint in line with global climate goals. He emphasized that the high accreditation results from the focused efforts and commitment of the entire Sofia Airport team and their determination to achieve full carbon neutrality by 2036.

The concessionaire's strategic plan includes full decarbonization with 15% offsets by 2036. To achieve this, the airport has purchased 34 electric cars and several hybrids, participates in a carbon offset program to reduce vehicle emissions to zero, and plans to build both its own and publicly accessible charging stations for electric cars.

Additionally, the construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of 20 megawatts, equipped with batteries to store the produced energy, is planned. This project is expected to be completed by 2035 and will cover a significant part of the airport's energy needs.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: carbon, sofia, airport, SOF

Related Articles:

First-Of-Its-Kind Edition of a Global Cybersecurity Conference will be Held in Sofia

A first-of-its-kind edition of a global cybersecurity conference will be held in Sofia

Society | June 8, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgarian Authorities Crack Down on Bank Account Draining and Money Laundering Ring

11 individuals have been indicted and three of them detained for up to 72 hours in connection with the dismantling of a criminal group involved in bank account draining and money laundering

Crime | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 13:06

A Bulgarian University Still in the Top 750 in the World

Bulgaria's Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" has maintained its position among the top 750 higher education institutions worldwid

Society » Education | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 15:13

Train Chaos in Sofia: Delays and Cancellations Hit Services

Train services have been disrupted due to damage to the contact rail network at Poduyane station in Sofia

Society » Incidents | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00

Bolt Launches 800+ Scooters in Sofia

The ride-sharing company, "Bolt," has announced the launch of over 800 e-scooters on Sofia's streets starting today

Society | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 11:04

Bulgaria's Property Market: Bubble or Boom?

Is there a property bubble forming in Bulgaria?

Business » Properties | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 08:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

British Tourists Lead the Surge on Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea Coast

The greatest growth of foreign tourists on the Bulgarian Southern Black Sea coast is expected from Great Britain

Business » Tourism | June 7, 2024, Friday // 12:10

Bulgaria Air Launches Seasonal Flights to Crete's Heraklion

From this month, the Bulgarian national carrier is offering its passengers more opportunities for travel, vacation and various tourist routes with the launch of its seasonal flights

Business » Tourism | June 7, 2024, Friday // 10:10

Beach Safety Crisis: 100 Bulgarian Beaches Unprotected This Summer!

This summer, nearly one hundred of Bulgaria's sea beaches will be left without lifeguards, posing potential risks to beachgoers

Business » Tourism | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 15:15

Best of Bulgaria: Albena Beach Leads European Ranking

The European Best Destinations, a leading platform for promoting tourism in Europe, has unveiled its list of the finest beaches along the Bulgarian coastline

Business » Tourism | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 11:23

New Bulgaria-Azerbaijan Direct Flights: Travel Made Easy with Bulgaria Air and AZAL

In May 2024, Bulgaria Air signed a key agreement and launched a new codeshare agreenment with Azerbaijan Airlines /AZAL/, which opened a direct air route between the capitals of both countries

Business » Tourism | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 12:26

Can You Guess How Little a Week at Bulgaria's Beach Resorts Costs?

The summer tourist season has commenced, and hotels along Bulgaria's Northern Black Sea coast are already welcoming guests

Business » Tourism | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 11:36
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria