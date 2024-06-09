Study Reveals How Many Bulgarians are Willing to Defend their Country

Politics » DEFENSE | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 18:40
Bulgaria: Study Reveals How Many Bulgarians are Willing to Defend their Country @Ministry of Defense

A recent study conducted by the Center for the Study of Democracy (CID) reveals that 58% of Bulgarians are willing to take up arms and defend their country if it were to come under attack, while 42% are not. The survey, presented at the National Press Club of BTA in Sofia, also highlights that nearly 70% of respondents exhibit conspiratorial thinking, with 48.8% embracing factual relativism and 36.9% endorsing disinformation and conspiracy beliefs.

Todor Galev, the Director of Scientific Research at CID, along with Goran Georgiev, Senior Analyst at CID, shared the findings of the study. The research, conducted in collaboration with the Bulgarian-Romanian Observatory for Digital Media (BROD), involved an online survey of 1,071 Bulgarian citizens aged 16 and above, conducted between May 25 and June 2.

Among the key concerns identified by the survey, 48% of respondents view attempts by foreign powers to influence European Parliament elections as a significant problem, while 33% consider it a minor issue, and 19% do not perceive it as problematic.

Regarding the stance on EU involvement in geopolitical matters, less than 20% of participants believe that the EU should offer military support to Ukraine. Meanwhile, 19.4% advocate for a reinforced sanctions policy against Russia, and nearly 27% suggest pressuring Ukraine to engage in negotiations. Approximately one-third of respondents express the opinion that the EU should adopt a neutral position.

In terms of perceived interference in European Parliament elections, 31.5% of respondents believe that the US government is very likely to attempt to influence the outcome, while 25.4% suspect similar interference from the Russian state leadership, and 24.3% point to the European Commission as a potential actor in meddling efforts.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: country, fight, defend, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

History of Parliamentary Elections in Bulgaria

The parliamentary elections in Bulgaria have a long and storied history, dating back to the country's liberation from Ottoman rule in 1878

Politics | June 9, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Pre-Election Survey Shows Over 10% Gap Between the First and Second Positions

A Gallup International Balkan survey conducted for the Bulgarian National Radio provides insights into voter sentiment just two days before the upcoming elections in Bulgaria

Politics | June 7, 2024, Friday // 09:32

Beach Safety Crisis: 100 Bulgarian Beaches Unprotected This Summer!

This summer, nearly one hundred of Bulgaria's sea beaches will be left without lifeguards, posing potential risks to beachgoers

Business » Tourism | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 15:15

Bulgaria Joins International Coalition: Pushes for Peace in Gaza, Backs Biden's Plan

A joint effort by the United States, Britain, Bulgaria, and a dozen other nations, including Romania and Serbia, has been initiated to urge Hamas to accept the Gaza plan proposed by President Joe Biden

Politics | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 14:14

Bulgaria Leads the Charge in New Vertical Gas Corridor Project

The implementation of the Vertical Gas Corridor has commenced, aimed at ensuring diversification and energy security for natural gas supplies

Business » Energy | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 13:49

Game, Set, Match: Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova Heads to Paris Olympics!

Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova clinches Olympic Games quota in Paris!

Sports | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 12:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgaria Reaffirms No Troops to Ukraine, Focuses on EU Training Mission

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has reiterated its stance that it will not send military personnel to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 16:11

HIMARS Not in Bulgarian Army's Immediate Future

Lieutenant General Mihail Popov, Deputy Chief of Defense, has clarified that the acquisition of the HIMARS rocket launcher is not currently in the immediate plans for the Bulgarian Army

Politics » Defense | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 09:14

NATO's Backup Plan: New Routes for US Troop Deployment and Logistics in Case of War with Russia

Major General Alexander Sollfrank, head of NATO's logistics command, has revealed to "The Telegraph" that contingency routes are being developed for the transportation of American troops and equipment to the eastern front in the event of a conflict with R

Politics » Defense | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 17:00

Bulgaria Takes Flight: Kamikaze Drones Now in Production

At the state-owned Terem holding, the commencement of kamikaze drone production marks a significant stride in Bulgaria's defense capabilities

Politics » Defense | June 3, 2024, Monday // 08:00

NATO Chief Praises Bulgaria’s Role Amid Ongoing Ukraine Support Efforts

NATO Secretary General emphasized Bulgaria’s role as a reliable and highly valued ally within the alliance

Politics » Defense | June 1, 2024, Saturday // 15:08

Is There Any Plan to Send Bulgarian Soldiers to Ukraine?

The deployment of Bulgarian military personnel to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | June 1, 2024, Saturday // 14:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria