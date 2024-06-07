In Normandy Biden Vows: 'We Stand Firm for Ukraine'

Biden Clarifies: No Authorization for Strikes on Moscow
The United States is set to provide Ukraine with a new military aid package valued at 225 million USD
During the 80th anniversary commemoration of the Normandy landings in Colville-sur-Mer, France, US President Joe Biden emphasized America's steadfast support for Ukraine. Joined by French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders, Biden delivered a poignant speech honoring the bravery of Allied forces in World War II and drawing parallels to contemporary global challenges.
Addressing the assembly, Macron hailed the valor of American soldiers who had fought on French soil, awarding Legion of Honor medals to 11 American veterans. He praised their sacrifices in the name of freedom and expressed gratitude for their role in securing France's independence.
In a poignant moment, Biden reiterated America's unwavering commitment to Ukraine, stating, "We will not abandon Ukraine. Let them write about us in 80 years that we resisted." Drawing parallels between the Normandy landings and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Biden honored the legacy of those who fought for democracy and freedom.
Reflecting on the historic significance of Normandy, Biden emphasized the enduring strength of democracy in the face of adversity. He underscored the importance of standing against tyranny and oppression, invoking the sacrifices made by Allied forces to defeat Nazi aggression.
Highlighting the contemporary relevance of the Normandy legacy, Biden warned against the resurgence of "dark forces" and pledged to uphold democratic values. He hailed the courage of Ukrainians in their fight against Russian aggression, declaring, "We will not leave them."
Concluding his address, Biden urged global solidarity in defense of freedom and democracy. He called on future generations to honor the sacrifices of those who fought at Normandy and to continue the legacy of resistance against tyranny.
