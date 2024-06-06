ECB Cuts Interest Rates for First Time Since 2019

World » EU | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 17:56
Bulgaria: ECB Cuts Interest Rates for First Time Since 2019 @Wikimedia Commons

The European Central Bank (ECB) has cut its key interest rates by 25 basis points, marking the first reduction since 2019. The main refinancing rate, marginal lending rate, and deposit rate have been adjusted to 4.25%, 4.50%, and 3.75% respectively. This is the first decrease in the refinancing and marginal lending rates since March 2016, and the deposit rate since September 2019.

From July 2022 to September 2023, the ECB raised interest rates by a total of 450 basis points to curb soaring inflation in the Eurozone, which peaked at 10.6% in October 2022. In May 2024, Eurostat reported inflation at 2.6%.

The ECB has revised its inflation forecasts upward. Headline inflation is now projected to average 2.5% in 2024, 2.2% in 2025, and 1.9% in 2026. Core inflation, excluding energy and food prices, is forecasted to average 2.8% this year, 2.2% next year, and 2% in 2026.

For economic growth in the Eurozone, the ECB expects an acceleration to 0.9% this year, 1.4% in 2025, and 1.6% in 2026. The Governing Council remains committed to returning inflation to the medium-term goal of 2% and will maintain interest rates at restrictive levels as long as necessary.

Decisions on interest rates will depend on assessments of inflation outlooks, economic and financial data, core inflation dynamics, and the strength of monetary policy transmission. The ECB does not commit to a specific trajectory for interest rates.

Additionally, the ECB announced a reduction in the Eurosystem's holdings of securities under the Emergency Securities Purchase Program (PEPP) by an average of 7.5 billion euros per month in the second half of the year.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ECB, interest rates, Eurozone

Related Articles:

Deputy Minister of Finance Answers When Will Bulgaria Be Ready for the Eurozone

Metodiev also mentioned that the Council of Ministers will soon vote on the Law on the Euro

Business » Finance | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 14:10

Expert's Warning: Bulgaria's Eurozone Ambitions Under Threat

Economist Mihail Krastev has pointed out that while Bulgaria focuses on meeting the inflation criterion in its bid to join the Eurozone, there is a significant risk of failing to meet other essential requirements

Business » Finance | May 31, 2024, Friday // 13:09

Eurozone Bound: Bulgaria Nears Inflation Goal, Finance Ministry Confirms

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance projects that Bulgaria will satisfy the inflation criterion by the year's end

Business » Finance | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 13:02

Bulgaria Nears Eurozone Entry: Law Adoption Expected by Summer's End

The Law on the introduction of the euro could be approved by the National Assembly before the summer concludes, according to acting Deputy Finance Minister Metodi Metodiev's projection today

Business » Finance | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 17:00

When Will Bulgaria Join the Eurozone? Our Readers Have Spoken

A recent survey conducted on our Facebook page has shed light on public sentiments regarding Bulgaria's potential accession to the Eurozone

Novinite Insider | May 24, 2024, Friday // 17:30

Bulgaria's Eurozone Ambitions by 2025: Addressing Inflation and Economic Alignment

Bulgaria’s prospects for joining the euro in 2025 have been bolstered by a cooling annual inflation rate, which dropped to the eurozone average of 2.4% in April, marking its first dip below 3% since the summer of 2021

Business » Finance | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 11:49
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Slovak Prime Minister Forgives Assailant, Cites Political Motives in Attack

In his first public address since the assassination attempt, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed forgiveness towards his assailant

World » EU | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 08:53

Czech Train Disaster: Night Express Collision Claims Lives

Late last night, a passenger train collided with a freight train in the Czech Republic

World » EU | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 08:40

Mannheim, Germany: Second Knife Attack in Just One Week

Sources from German security services have reported that a politician affiliated with the far-right German party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) was stabbed in the city of Mannheim

World » EU | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 12:00

French Law Targets Foreign (Russian) Interference Amid Rising Tensions

French legislators are poised to finalize a law today aimed at bolstering the country's legal framework to counter foreign interference, particularly amidst heightened tensions surrounding conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza

World » EU | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 10:10

Tragic Loss: German Police Officer Dies After Anti-Islam Rally Attack

In the southwestern German city of Mannheim, a tragic incident unfolded as a 29-year-old police officer lost his life following a violent attack during an anti-Islam rally

World » EU | June 3, 2024, Monday // 10:46

Slovak Prime Minister Discharged from Hospital After Assassination Attempt

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has been discharged from the hospital in Banska Bystrica, where he was recovering from an assassination attempt

World » EU | May 31, 2024, Friday // 10:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria