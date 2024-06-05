Blazing Heat: Bulgaria to Hit 38 Degrees!

Summer is definitely on its way. On Tuesday, next week, temperatures in some parts of Bulgaria will soar to 38 degrees, according to the forecast from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Friday will bring sunny weather across the country. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will form over the mountainous regions, but only isolated short-term rain showers are expected. A light wind, mainly from the east, will blow. Maximum temperatures will range between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius, with Sofia around 28 degrees.

The coast will also enjoy sunny weather, with a light to moderate easterly wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 25 and 28 degrees, and sea water temperatures will be between 20 and 22 degrees.

Mountain areas will be mostly sunny, with cumulus clouds developing in the afternoon, leading to some rain in places and possible thunderstorms. A light wind from the east-northeast will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 23 degrees, and at 2000 meters, around 15 degrees.

Temperatures will start to rise over the weekend. The likelihood of precipitation is low, but isolated short-term rain in the southwestern mountain areas is not ruled out.

Calm weather is expected on Monday. From Tuesday, daytime temperatures will climb to 33-38 degrees, with sunny skies and cumulus cloud development in the afternoons.