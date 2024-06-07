"The Hungarian government claims to support peace but actually backs the war led by Putin," stated US Ambassador to Budapest, David Pressman, following the recent trip of Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó to St. Petersburg, as reported by the Guardian.

Pressman emphasized that Hungary's reliance on Russian energy is both dangerous and unnecessary. He noted, "Minister Szijjártó is correct that energy diversification is a matter of physics, not ideology. The laws of physics in Hungary are no different from those in any of Hungary's EU partners who have chosen to reduce their dependence on Putin."

This criticism from Pressman comes amid increased anti-Western propaganda from the Fidesz government, led by Viktor Orbán. The Hungarian leadership uses this rhetoric to aim for electoral success in the upcoming European elections.

Over the past weekend, Hungary's prime minister spoke at a "peace" rally, asserting that Europe was gearing up for war and that his political forces would prevent it at the polls.