Russian Tug "Saturn" Sunk by Ukrainian Attack

Ukrainian intelligence forces have sunk the Russian tugboat "Saturn," a special operation conducted by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. The attack, targeting the tug in the port of Chornomorsk on the occupied Crimean peninsula, was executed by the special unit of the 9th department of the GUR on June 6. The intelligence service released a video showing the night operation where a Ukrainian surface-to-air drone navigated through defensive barriers in the bay before striking the Russian vessel.

Defense Intelligence of Ukraine special forces destroyed the Russian tugboat "Saturn" pic.twitter.com/FG27GmM144 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 6, 2024

The GUR's announcement emphasized that "Saturn" will no longer sail, marking the successful destruction of another Russian ship in the waters of Lake Panske. This operation represents a significant achievement for Ukrainian forces, highlighting their ability to breach Russian defensive lines in the Black Sea and inflict substantial damage on Russian maritime assets.