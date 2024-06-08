Bulgarian President Extends Invitation to Newly Elected Mexican President

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev extended his congratulations to Claudia Sheinbaum on her recent election as President of the United Mexican States.

In his message, President Radev expressed confidence in the continued growth and reinforcement of the traditional bonds of respect and fruitful cooperation between Bulgaria and Mexico. He emphasized the longstanding friendly relations shared by the two nations, highlighting the prospects for further development across various spheres of mutual interest, both bilaterally and within the multilateral context.

President Radev conveyed his best wishes for Claudia Sheinbaum's health and success in her forthcoming significant responsibilities. Additionally, he extended a warm invitation for her to visit Bulgaria, representing an opportunity to strengthen diplomatic ties and foster deeper understanding between the two countries.

This gesture underscores Bulgaria's commitment to nurturing constructive dialogue and collaboration on the international stage, contributing to the promotion of peace, prosperity, and mutual understanding between nations.