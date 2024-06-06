Bulgaria Joins International Coalition: Pushes for Peace in Gaza, Backs Biden's Plan

Politics | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 14:14
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Joins International Coalition: Pushes for Peace in Gaza, Backs Biden's Plan

A joint effort by the United States, Britain, Bulgaria, and a dozen other nations, including Romania and Serbia, has been initiated to urge Hamas to accept the Gaza plan proposed by President Joe Biden. The collaborative appeal, issued via a statement from the White House, underscores the necessity for both Hamas and Israel to demonstrate flexibility and willingness to compromise for the greater good. Specifically, the statement highlights Israel's readiness to initiate the process of releasing hostages, a move that holds significance for several of the countries involved, given their citizens' presence among the captives.

The leaders of Bulgaria, the US, and the other participating nations emphasize the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and the prompt release of hostages. They regard the current proposed deal as a pivotal starting point for bringing an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Moreover, they express unwavering support for the ceasefire initiative and stress the importance of rebuilding Gaza with assurances of security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

In addition to advocating for immediate cessation of hostilities, the statement underlines the potential for long-term peace and a two-state solution. It recognizes the current proposal as a crucial step towards resolving the protracted conflict and fostering lasting stability in the region. By emphasizing the significance of this plan and urging its acceptance by all parties involved, the collaborative effort seeks to pave the way for constructive dialogue and tangible progress towards peace in Gaza.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Gaza, Bulgaria, US

Related Articles:

History of Parliamentary Elections in Bulgaria

The parliamentary elections in Bulgaria have a long and storied history, dating back to the country's liberation from Ottoman rule in 1878

Politics | June 9, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

UN Raises Alarm: Israel's Gaza Actions May Violate International Law

The UN Human Rights Office has cautioned Israel that its actions in Gaza may have breached international law

World | June 7, 2024, Friday // 10:39

Bulgaria: Pre-Election Survey Shows Over 10% Gap Between the First and Second Positions

A Gallup International Balkan survey conducted for the Bulgarian National Radio provides insights into voter sentiment just two days before the upcoming elections in Bulgaria

Politics | June 7, 2024, Friday // 09:32

Biden Clarifies: No Authorization for Strikes on Moscow

The United States is set to provide Ukraine with a new military aid package valued at 225 million USD

World » Ukraine | June 7, 2024, Friday // 08:34

Study Reveals How Many Bulgarians are Willing to Defend their Country

A recent study conducted by the Center for the Study of Democracy (CID) reveals that 58% of Bulgarians are willing to take up arms and defend their country if it were to come under attack

Politics » Defense | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 18:40

In Normandy Biden Vows: 'We Stand Firm for Ukraine'

During the 80th anniversary commemoration of the Normandy landings in Colville-sur-Mer, France, US President Joe Biden emphasized America's steadfast support for Ukraine

World » Ukraine | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 18:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria: Pre-Election Survey Shows Over 10% Gap Between the First and Second Positions

A Gallup International Balkan survey conducted for the Bulgarian National Radio provides insights into voter sentiment just two days before the upcoming elections in Bulgaria

Politics | June 7, 2024, Friday // 09:32

Tight Race for Second Place in Bulgaria's Upcoming Elections

According to the latest data from "Trend" agency, six political formations from the previous parliament are expected to secure seats in Bulgaria's next National Assembly

Politics | June 7, 2024, Friday // 09:00

Study Reveals How Many Bulgarians are Willing to Defend their Country

A recent study conducted by the Center for the Study of Democracy (CID) reveals that 58% of Bulgarians are willing to take up arms and defend their country if it were to come under attack

Politics » Defense | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 18:40

Bulgarian President Extends Invitation to Newly Elected Mexican President

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev extended his congratulations to Claudia Sheinbaum on her recent election as President of the United Mexican States

Politics » Diplomacy | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 14:20

Bulgarian Border Police Bolstered with 110 New Off-Road Vehicles

The Bulgarian Border Police received 110 off-road vehicles today

Politics | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 14:03

Survey: One in Four Bulgarians will Vote for GERB in Sunday's Elections

Sociologists from "Alpha Research" predict a significant lead for GERB in the upcoming elections on Sunday

Politics | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 09:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria