Bulgaria Joins International Coalition: Pushes for Peace in Gaza, Backs Biden's Plan

A joint effort by the United States, Britain, Bulgaria, and a dozen other nations, including Romania and Serbia, has been initiated to urge Hamas to accept the Gaza plan proposed by President Joe Biden. The collaborative appeal, issued via a statement from the White House, underscores the necessity for both Hamas and Israel to demonstrate flexibility and willingness to compromise for the greater good. Specifically, the statement highlights Israel's readiness to initiate the process of releasing hostages, a move that holds significance for several of the countries involved, given their citizens' presence among the captives.

The leaders of Bulgaria, the US, and the other participating nations emphasize the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and the prompt release of hostages. They regard the current proposed deal as a pivotal starting point for bringing an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Moreover, they express unwavering support for the ceasefire initiative and stress the importance of rebuilding Gaza with assurances of security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

In addition to advocating for immediate cessation of hostilities, the statement underlines the potential for long-term peace and a two-state solution. It recognizes the current proposal as a crucial step towards resolving the protracted conflict and fostering lasting stability in the region. By emphasizing the significance of this plan and urging its acceptance by all parties involved, the collaborative effort seeks to pave the way for constructive dialogue and tangible progress towards peace in Gaza.