Bulgarian Border Police Bolstered with 110 New Off-Road Vehicles

The Bulgarian Border Police received 110 off-road vehicles today, marking the first delivery of a total of 360 units designated for the directorate. Starting in September, the phased delivery of the remaining vehicles will commence, with an additional 200 pick-up vehicles expected by the end of the year.

Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, Director of the Border Police, stated, "We are receiving another shipment of 110 cars, bringing the total to 160 in the past month. These vehicles do not impact taxpayers or the state budget as they were purchased with European funds. We have applied for a European fund and hope to acquire even more equipment soon. Starting Monday, these modern cars, equipped with all necessary gear but without unnecessary extras, will reinforce our first line at the border. They are highly capable vehicles designed for effective operation by our colleagues."

Earlier this week, the Bulgarian traffic police received 86 new patrol cars as part of a larger delivery totaling 420 vehicles by year's end. Some of these high-speed cars are designated for monitoring the busiest road sections and motorways. Equipped with POS terminals, they allow fines to be paid on the spot via electronic slips and criminal decrees, enhancing efficiency in handling traffic violations. Additionally, four new blood drug testing machines have been delivered, ensuring drug test results within a week to 10 days. This year has seen 47 fewer road casualties compared to the same period last year, reflecting improved road safety.