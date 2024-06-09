Bulgaria Leads the Charge in New Vertical Gas Corridor Project

History of Parliamentary Elections in Bulgaria
The parliamentary elections in Bulgaria have a long and storied history, dating back to the country's liberation from Ottoman rule in 1878
The implementation of the Vertical Gas Corridor has commenced, aimed at ensuring diversification and energy security for natural gas supplies. Bulgartransgaz, the state gas transmission operator, signed two critical public contracts with consortia comprising Bulgarian and American companies.
This project is a collaboration among Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Moldova, and is anticipated to be completed by the end of next year.
The new pipelines and diversions will enhance the capacity for transmitting natural gas from Greece to Bulgaria, from Bulgaria to Romania, and subsequently to Ukraine. This initiative is particularly crucial due to the expected halt of Russian natural gas transit through Ukraine.
Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov explained that the contracts, valued at approximately BGN 485 million, will significantly boost the capacity for importing liquefied natural gas from reliable partners such as the USA and other producers, as well as from the Southern Gas Corridor. This will provide added security and stability not only for the countries involved in the initiative but also for the Central European markets.
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev emphasized that the project's implementation marks a pivotal moment for Bulgaria and holds significant importance for Ukraine. He expressed confidence that the support and efforts extended to Ukraine in various sectors will help restore its position, allowing it to participate equally with other project members once the Russian aggressor is expelled.
The Bulgarian Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) anticipates an average electricity price increase of 1.34% starting July 1, while the price of hot water and heating is expected to decrease by an average of 8.44%
During an open meeting, Ivan Ivanov, the chairman of the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation, revealed that the price of natural gas is set to increase by slightly over 8% in June
Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has announced its decision to terminate the contract with Russia for the supply of nuclear fuel
The implementation of an alternative fuel type in Unit 5 of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has commenced
The European Commission initiated a new infringement procedure against Bulgaria on Thursday for failing to submit a report on the energy performance of buildings as required by the directive
During his recent visit to Washington, Bulgarian Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov engaged in crucial discussions at the US State Department
