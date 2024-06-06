Bulgarian Authorities Crack Down on Bank Account Draining and Money Laundering Ring

Crime | June 6, 2024, Thursday
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Authorities Crack Down on Bank Account Draining and Money Laundering Ring

In a collaborative effort between the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office and the Main Directorate "Fighting Organized Crime," 11 individuals have been indicted and three of them detained for up to 72 hours in connection with the dismantling of a criminal group involved in bank account draining and money laundering.

One of the suspects faces charges for computer-related offenses under Article 319b, paragraph 3, of the Criminal Code, pertaining to the unauthorized manipulation of computer data within an information system for personal financial gain.

The remaining ten defendants are accused of money laundering offenses under Article 253, paragraph 2, of the Criminal Code. These individuals allegedly operated bank accounts through which illicitly obtained funds, totaling nearly BGN 800,000, were laundered via computer manipulation of both individual and corporate bank accounts.

The operation, conducted on June 4, 2024, spanned multiple cities including Sofia, Varna, Kazanlak, and Samokov, with oversight from the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office. Authorities executed 30 searches and seizures, resulting in the confiscation of computers, phones, flash drives, documentation, and other relevant items.

Of the suspects, three have been detained for up to 72 hours, seven have been released on bail ranging from BGN 5,000 to 10,000, and one individual has been released with a signature.

The investigation into the case is ongoing under the jurisdiction of the Main Directorate "Fighting Organized Crime," under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office. A request for remand in custody against the detained suspects will be submitted to the Sofia City Court by the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

