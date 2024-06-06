Game, Set, Match: Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova Heads to Paris Olympics!

Sports | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 12:07
Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova clinches Olympic Games quota in Paris! The Bulgarian Tennis Federation (BFT) proudly announces Tomova's qualification for this summer's Olympics, set to take place in Paris. While the official lineup for the singles competition in the French capital will be revealed on Monday (June 10), all signs point to Tomova securing a spot in the women's draw.

Under the regulations of the International Tennis Federation (ITF), 56 players earn the right to participate based on the ranking list. However, this quota will increase to 57 as France opts not to utilize its home quota, given its two tennis players in the top 50. This development opens up opportunities for additional players, including Tomova.

With a limit of four athletes per country permitted to compete at the Games, Tomova's qualification comes amidst fierce competition. Prior to her, there are already allocations for 10 American women, 10 Russian women, eight Czech women, five Chinese women, and Ukrainian women, thus freeing up 18 additional slots for participants.

