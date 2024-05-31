Bulgarian Innovator Creates Anti-Cheating App for Schools

A Bulgarian innovator has developed an app aimed at curbing cheating and prompting via ChaptGPT during school exams, potentially revolutionizing the exam environment. Alexander Popov, the creator, recalls his own experiences as a student two decades ago, where copying was prevalent, albeit with rudimentary methods due to the absence of smartphones and watches.

His perspective shifted when he became a student in England, where stringent exam protocols were in place, such as spaced seating arrangements and strict monitoring. It was this exposure that prompted Popov to envision a solution to the cheating culture prevalent in Bulgarian schools.

Popov's app introduces a novel approach, offering countless variations of exams to thwart cheating attempts. Students are unable to exit the test interface to search for answers online or communicate with peers for assistance, as each test session generates unique questions tailored to the individual.

Teachers also benefit from the app's versatility, as they can create tests themselves by simply photographing lesson materials. Artificial intelligence within the app facilitates the questioning process, ensuring students engage with the material comprehensively.

Initially met with resistance from students accustomed to cheating, the app's implementation has led to a significant reduction in cheating incidents and improved academic integrity. Teachers appreciate the instant evaluation capabilities and statistical insights provided by the app, enabling them to gauge student performance more accurately.

Despite facing backlash from disgruntled students, Popov remains steadfast in his commitment to fostering honesty and accountability in education. His app's availability in a free version reflects his dedication to making it accessible to educators nationwide, even at the cost of temporary resentment from students.