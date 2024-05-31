Bulgarian Innovator Creates Anti-Cheating App for Schools

Violence in the Classroom: Eighth-Grader Assaults Teacher in Blagoevgrad School
A troubling incident unfolded in a Blagoevgrad school where an eighth-grader reportedly punched a teacher in the stomach during a physical education class
A Bulgarian innovator has developed an app aimed at curbing cheating and prompting via ChaptGPT during school exams, potentially revolutionizing the exam environment. Alexander Popov, the creator, recalls his own experiences as a student two decades ago, where copying was prevalent, albeit with rudimentary methods due to the absence of smartphones and watches.
His perspective shifted when he became a student in England, where stringent exam protocols were in place, such as spaced seating arrangements and strict monitoring. It was this exposure that prompted Popov to envision a solution to the cheating culture prevalent in Bulgarian schools.
Popov's app introduces a novel approach, offering countless variations of exams to thwart cheating attempts. Students are unable to exit the test interface to search for answers online or communicate with peers for assistance, as each test session generates unique questions tailored to the individual.
Teachers also benefit from the app's versatility, as they can create tests themselves by simply photographing lesson materials. Artificial intelligence within the app facilitates the questioning process, ensuring students engage with the material comprehensively.
Initially met with resistance from students accustomed to cheating, the app's implementation has led to a significant reduction in cheating incidents and improved academic integrity. Teachers appreciate the instant evaluation capabilities and statistical insights provided by the app, enabling them to gauge student performance more accurately.
Despite facing backlash from disgruntled students, Popov remains steadfast in his commitment to fostering honesty and accountability in education. His app's availability in a free version reflects his dedication to making it accessible to educators nationwide, even at the cost of temporary resentment from students.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria's Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" has maintained its position among the top 750 higher education institutions worldwid
A troubling incident unfolded in a Blagoevgrad school where an eighth-grader reportedly punched a teacher in the stomach during a physical education class
A security guard at the "Nikola Voivodov" school in Vratsa has been detained for making anti-Bulgarian appeals and comments within the school premises
In Bulgaria, 44 universities will not open their doors today as a form of protest
Google has allocated 1 million dollars in scholarships for young scientists working at the Bulgarian Institute for Computer Sciences, Artificial Intelligence, and Technologies
All state universities, along with some private institutions, will be closed on May 20 in protest against the government's failure to fulfill its obligations outlined in the Higher Education Law
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU