Bulgarian Innovator Creates Anti-Cheating App for Schools

Society » EDUCATION | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 11:16
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Innovator Creates Anti-Cheating App for Schools

A Bulgarian innovator has developed an app aimed at curbing cheating and prompting via ChaptGPT during school exams, potentially revolutionizing the exam environment. Alexander Popov, the creator, recalls his own experiences as a student two decades ago, where copying was prevalent, albeit with rudimentary methods due to the absence of smartphones and watches.

His perspective shifted when he became a student in England, where stringent exam protocols were in place, such as spaced seating arrangements and strict monitoring. It was this exposure that prompted Popov to envision a solution to the cheating culture prevalent in Bulgarian schools.

Popov's app introduces a novel approach, offering countless variations of exams to thwart cheating attempts. Students are unable to exit the test interface to search for answers online or communicate with peers for assistance, as each test session generates unique questions tailored to the individual.

Teachers also benefit from the app's versatility, as they can create tests themselves by simply photographing lesson materials. Artificial intelligence within the app facilitates the questioning process, ensuring students engage with the material comprehensively.

Initially met with resistance from students accustomed to cheating, the app's implementation has led to a significant reduction in cheating incidents and improved academic integrity. Teachers appreciate the instant evaluation capabilities and statistical insights provided by the app, enabling them to gauge student performance more accurately.

Despite facing backlash from disgruntled students, Popov remains steadfast in his commitment to fostering honesty and accountability in education. His app's availability in a free version reflects his dedication to making it accessible to educators nationwide, even at the cost of temporary resentment from students.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: student, cheating, Popov, app

Related Articles:

Violence in the Classroom: Eighth-Grader Assaults Teacher in Blagoevgrad School

A troubling incident unfolded in a Blagoevgrad school where an eighth-grader reportedly punched a teacher in the stomach during a physical education class

Society » Education | May 31, 2024, Friday // 14:41

From Columbia to Yale: Pro-Palestinian Protests in US Universities

Across the United States, a groundswell of student protests in solidarity with Palestinians is gaining momentum, sparking both cancellations of classes and clashes with authorities on campuses nationwide

World | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 08:55

Mobile App Empowers Victims of Domestic Violence in Bulgaria

A new mobile application has been launched in Bulgaria, offering crucial assistance and support to victims in need

Society | April 20, 2024, Saturday // 09:26

Renowned Bulgarian Author Alek Popov Dies at 58

The Bulgarian Academy of Sciences has announced the passing of acclaimed Bulgarian writer Alek Popov at the age of 58

Society » Obituaries | March 22, 2024, Friday // 14:06

No Fees For Students And Doctoral Candidates In Higher Education Institutions In 2024

The government has decided to abolish fees for students and doctoral students in public higher education institutions this year

Society » Education | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 16:20

From Karnobat to Brussels: Bulgarian Student Won The Young Translators Contest!

The Bulgarian winner of the EU Juvenes Translatores Contest 2024 is Pamela Kalpakchieva from Hristo Botev High School in Karnobat.

Society » Education | February 9, 2024, Friday // 12:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Education

A Bulgarian University Still in the Top 750 in the World

Bulgaria's Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" has maintained its position among the top 750 higher education institutions worldwid

Society » Education | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 15:13

Violence in the Classroom: Eighth-Grader Assaults Teacher in Blagoevgrad School

A troubling incident unfolded in a Blagoevgrad school where an eighth-grader reportedly punched a teacher in the stomach during a physical education class

Society » Education | May 31, 2024, Friday // 14:41

Video of Security Guard Forcing Students to Chant 'Long Live Macedonia' in Bulgarian School (UPDATED)

A security guard at the "Nikola Voivodov" school in Vratsa has been detained for making anti-Bulgarian appeals and comments within the school premises

Society » Education | May 27, 2024, Monday // 10:40

Universities in Bulgaria Close Doors in Protest Over Insufficient Funding

In Bulgaria, 44 universities will not open their doors today as a form of protest

Society » Education | May 20, 2024, Monday // 09:43

Bulgarian Institute Receives $1 Million Grant from Google for Scholarships

Google has allocated 1 million dollars in scholarships for young scientists working at the Bulgarian Institute for Computer Sciences, Artificial Intelligence, and Technologies

Society » Education | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 16:05

Higher Education Crisis: Bulgarian Universities Shut Doors in Protest

All state universities, along with some private institutions, will be closed on May 20 in protest against the government's failure to fulfill its obligations outlined in the Higher Education Law

Society » Education | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 12:43
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria