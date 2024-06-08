France's Generosity: Millions in Loans, Grants to Ukraine

France has pledged a 400 million euro loan along with a 50 million euro grant to Ukraine, with the announcement made prior to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Normandy for the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the historic D-Day landings.

The financial aid, facilitated through France's development agency, aims to assist Ukraine in repairing the damage inflicted by Russian military actions on its energy infrastructure. Additionally, Paris is preparing another 200 million euros to support French companies' involvement in Ukraine's reconstruction efforts. Tomorrow, French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to welcome President Zelensky at the Elysee Palace for the signing of cooperation agreements.

Meanwhile, in Germany, a prominent arms manufacturer has stated that there are limitations on increasing production for Ukraine. Ralf Ketzel, a manager at KNDS company, emphasized that they have reached their capacity limit. He stressed the urgency of making strategic decisions regarding the supply of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, stating that such decisions should have been made two years ago. According to Ketzel, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine necessitates a long-term approach.