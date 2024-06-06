Israeli Assault Kills Dozens in Gaza UN School

Local residents in the central Gaza Strip report that at least 39 individuals lost their lives in an Israeli attack on a United Nations school. The targeted school, administered by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, was situated within the Nuseirat refugee camp and was hosting hundreds of displaced persons at the time of the assault. Israeli military sources assert that the strike targeted individuals from Palestinian factions Hamas and "Islamic Jihad" who were allegedly taking refuge within the school premises. Eyewitnesses, speaking to international media outlets, described the attack as conducted by an Israeli military aircraft, deploying two missiles that struck classrooms within the school compound.

In response to allegations of civilian casualties, the Israeli army maintains that all necessary precautions were undertaken to minimize collateral damage. However, Hamas has denounced the incident as a "grave massacre" perpetrated by Israeli forces. This attack occurs against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire, initiated by US President Joe Biden on Friday.

The incident underscores the complexity of the situation in the Gaza Strip, where civilian infrastructure, including educational institutions operated by international agencies, becomes embroiled in the conflict between Israeli forces and Palestinian militant groups. As diplomatic efforts towards de-escalation continue, the humanitarian toll of the conflict remains a pressing concern for international observers and stakeholders.