Nvidia Surpasses Apple in Market Value, Takes Second Spot

Bulgarian Farmland Prices Go Crazy - Why You Shouldn't Buy Now
The agricultural land market in Bulgaria is on the verge of overheating, according to the latest data from the National Statistical Institute
CBS News reported that Nvidia surpassed Apple in market capitalization on Wednesday, securing the second position behind Microsoft. This shift reflects investors' confidence in the chipmaker's role in driving the artificial intelligence revolution.
Nvidia's market capitalization reached 3 trillion USD as its stock surged over 5%. At the close of the market, Nvidia was valued at 3.019 trillion USD, slightly edging out Apple, which stood at 2.99 trillion USD. However, Microsoft remains the leader with a market capitalization of 3.15 trillion USD.
Since reporting its first-quarter earnings in May, Nvidia's shares have surged by more than 24%. The company's dominance in data center AI chips, boasting an approximately 80% market share, has attracted significant investments from major cloud providers, contributing to its rapid growth.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
From this month, the Bulgarian national carrier is offering its passengers more opportunities for travel, vacation and various tourist routes with the launch of its seasonal flights
Sofia Airport has been awarded a Level 4 certificate for reducing carbon emissions (Airport Carbon Accredited Level IV – Transformation), announced the concessionaire company.
This summer, nearly one hundred of Bulgaria's sea beaches will be left without lifeguards, posing potential risks to beachgoers
The implementation of the Vertical Gas Corridor has commenced, aimed at ensuring diversification and energy security for natural gas supplies
The European Best Destinations, a leading platform for promoting tourism in Europe, has unveiled its list of the finest beaches along the Bulgarian coastline
A tax consultant and former deputy finance minister in Bulgaria recently discussed the country's economic landscape, highlighting concerning trends regarding income distribution and the state of the middle class
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU