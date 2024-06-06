Hezbollah Strikes: Israel on Edge, Gaza Talks Intensify

UN Raises Alarm: Israel's Gaza Actions May Violate International Law
The UN Human Rights Office has cautioned Israel that its actions in Gaza may have breached international law
Tensions are escalating along the border between Israel and Lebanon, marked by an attack in northern Israel claimed by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, resulting in seven injuries. This incident occurred shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the area, where he issued warnings about potential escalation amidst ongoing exchanges of fire with Hezbollah, paralleling the conflict in Gaza.
Netanyahu emphasized Israel's readiness to take robust actions to restore security in the north, stressing that provocation would not be met with passivity. The United States expressed concern over the rising tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, warning of increased civilian casualties on both sides of the border.
Simultaneously, Israel's military campaign in the central Gaza Strip persists, with Israeli airstrikes targeting locations reportedly harboring fighters from Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Despite international condemnation, Israel admitted to striking a school run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, resulting in numerous casualties.
Negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza are ongoing in Qatar, involving Egyptian and Qatari officials alongside representatives from Hamas. CIA chief William Burns is also engaged in the discussions. While the proposed agreement aligns closely with the positions of both parties, Hamas remains firm on its demands for a permanent ceasefire as a prerequisite for ending the conflict. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, however, dismissed the possibility of negotiations with Hamas outside of military pressure, indicating a firm stance against concessions that could undermine Israel's security interests.
