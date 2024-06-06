Survey: One in Four Bulgarians will Vote for GERB in Sunday's Elections

Politics | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Survey: One in Four Bulgarians will Vote for GERB in Sunday's Elections

Sociologists from "Alpha Research" predict a significant lead for GERB in the upcoming elections on Sunday, with one in four Bulgarians expected to vote for the party. According to the latest electoral attitudes, GERB is projected to receive 25.1% of electoral support, followed by "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) at 15.4%, and "Revival" at 15.2%. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) is anticipated to garner 14.8% of the vote. Notably, there has been a slight erosion of support for WCC-DB by approximately two points during the pre-election campaign.

Pavel Valchev from "Alpha Research" emphasized that the arrangement of the second, third, and fourth political players will be a significant focus of these elections, with a diverse range of around 20 parties vying for support. Valchev highlighted a shift in voting patterns towards smaller political players, driven more by protest sentiment than a desire to support the eventual winner.

The outlook for the European Parliament elections mirrors that of the national vote. Valchev noted that "There Is Such a People" (TISP) is poised to surpass the 5.88% threshold required to secure MEPs.

Interest in participating in the elections has risen, with 42% of voters expressing their intention to vote. Valchev reported a notable increase in interest compared to the beginning of the pre-election campaign. For the national parliament, approximately 2,750,000 people have indicated their desire to vote, while about 2,430,000 have expressed interest in the Euro vote.

The majority of respondents, constituting 72%, have already decided which party or coalition to support on June 9. Only 16% stated that they made their decision during the election campaign, while 12% remain undecided.

Valchev anticipates continued dynamics in the lead-up to the elections. In terms of campaign impact, interviews of MP candidates in the media emerged as the most influential factor, followed by pre-election debates, billboards, posters, and publications on the Internet and social networks.

