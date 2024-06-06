Slovak Prime Minister Forgives Assailant, Cites Political Motives in Attack

In his first public address since the assassination attempt, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed forgiveness towards his assailant, whom he described as a "Slovak opposition activist." Fico made this declaration in a video shared on Facebook, stating that he harbors no animosity towards the individual who shot him.

Addressing the incident just days ahead of the European Parliament elections, Fico asserted that the attack was motivated by his political beliefs rather than being the isolated act of a mentally unstable individual. He emphasized that the Slovak political leadership's pursuit of an independent foreign policy, while maintaining Slovakia's EU and NATO membership, has garnered opposition.

Fico underscored that advocating for continued military aid to Ukraine and the weakening of Russia at all costs has led to the labeling of dissenters as Russian agents, resulting in their international political isolation. Despite the attempt on his life, Fico expressed his intention to gradually return to work by late June or July.

The Prime Minister conveyed his commitment to forgiveness, stating that he will not pursue legal action or seek compensation from his attacker. Instead, he urged the assailant to reflect on their actions and acknowledged them as a manifestation of the political animosity prevalent within Slovakia's unsuccessful opposition. Fico characterized the attacker as an emissary of the political hatred fomented by the disillusioned opposition in Slovakia.