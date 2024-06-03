Bird Flu Hits Mexico: First Human Death Confirmed!

Society » HEALTH | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 08:48
Bulgaria: Bird Flu Hits Mexico: First Human Death Confirmed! @Pixabay

A man in Mexico, who had pre-existing health conditions, has died after contracting the A(H5N2) strain of bird flu, according to an announcement from the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO emphasized that the risk to the general public remains low.

The 59-year-old man passed away in Mexico City in April after experiencing symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, diarrhea, and nausea. His relatives reported that he had been bedridden for three weeks due to other health issues before these acute symptoms emerged. The man's underlying conditions included chronic kidney failure, diabetes, and high blood pressure, as stated by Mexico’s public health department.

The man sought hospital care on April 24 and died the same day. Initial tests revealed an unidentified type of flu, which was later confirmed to be A(H5N2) through lab testing. This marks the first globally reported, laboratory-confirmed human case of A(H5N2) infection.

Andrew Pekosz, an influenza expert at Johns Hopkins University, noted that the man’s prior health conditions increased his risk of severe influenza. However, the source of his infection remains unknown. The WHO mentioned that A(H5N2) cases have been found in poultry in Mexico, including a backyard chicken farm in Michoacan state, near the man’s residence, but no direct connection has been established.

Despite testing those who had contact with the deceased at home and in the hospital, no further human cases have been found. The WHO and Mexico’s Ministry of Health both assess the current risk to the general population as low, with the Ministry of Health confirming that all samples from identified contacts have tested negative.

Authorities are monitoring farms near the man's home and have established a permanent surveillance system to detect other cases in local wildlife. The spread of different bird flu variants, including A(H5N1), has been ongoing among animal species in various countries since 2020. In the US, A(H5N1) was detected in dairy herds in March, with a few human cases reported among farm workers, though these were mild.

Pekosz highlighted the propensity of H5 viruses to infect mammals, emphasizing the need for vigilant monitoring to prevent the virus from accumulating mutations that could enhance human infection. This caution aligns with the historical pattern of H5 viruses since 1997.

A(H5N1) is a highly pathogenic avian influenza virus that has caused outbreaks in birds and sporadic cases in humans. It poses a significant public health concern due to its potential to cause severe illness and death in both poultry and humans. Human infections with A(H5N1) are usually linked to direct contact with infected birds or contaminated environments. While human-to-human transmission is rare, the virus has the potential to mutate and become more easily transmissible among humans, raising concerns about its pandemic potential. Vaccination campaigns in poultry and strict surveillance measures are key strategies for controlling the spread of A(H5N1).

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: H5N2, Mexico, WHO, bird flu

Related Articles:

Candidate with Bulgarian Roots Became Mexico's First Female President

Claudia Sheinbaum has been declared the winner of yesterday's presidential election in Mexico by the ruling party, Morena

World | June 3, 2024, Monday // 08:33

Climate Crisis Escalates: Heatwaves Grip Finland, Pakistan, and Mexico

A heat warning has been issued in Finland from Tuesday to Friday

Society » Environment | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 14:00

Measles Cases Across Europe Continue to Surge, Putting Millions of Children At Risk

Rapid response to measles outbreak is critical, as cases this year predicted to soon exceed total number reported in 2023

Society » Health | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 13:01

The Inequality Epidemic: Low-Income Teens Face Higher Risks of Obesity, Inactivity, and Poor Diet

New WHO/Europe report finds alarming disparities in diet, exercise, and weight among adolescents from different socioeconomic backgrounds

World | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 09:13

Cardiovascular Diseases Kill 10,000 People in the WHO European Region Every Day, with Men Dying More Frequently than Women

WHO/Europe report warns of lethal levels of salt consumption and uncontrolled high blood pressure

Society » Health | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 10:16

WHO Warns: Widespread Antibiotic Use During Covid Fueled Antimicrobial Resistance

New data from the World Health Organization (WHO) underscores concerns over the global surge in antibiotic usage during the Covid-19 pandemic, potentially exacerbating the silent threat of antimicrobial resistance.

Society » Health | April 28, 2024, Sunday // 09:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Major Funding Approved for Bulgaria's New National Children's Hospital

The Bulgarian state has allocated an initial BGN 100 million for the national children's hospital

Society » Health | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 16:26

Lifesaving Heights: Air Emergency Medical Team Completes Inaugural Mission

Bulgaria's newly established Center for Air Emergency Medical Services has successfully completed its first mission

Society » Health | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 12:14

Youth Smoking Epidemic: Survey Exposes Disturbing Trends in Bulgaria

Preliminary data from an online survey conducted by the Medical University - Plovdiv and the Health Care Foundation reveal concerning trends in smoking habits among children in Bulgaria

Society » Health | June 1, 2024, Saturday // 09:25

Measles Cases Across Europe Continue to Surge, Putting Millions of Children At Risk

Rapid response to measles outbreak is critical, as cases this year predicted to soon exceed total number reported in 2023

Society » Health | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 13:01

Bulgaria's Emergency Services in Peril: 50% of Positions Vacant

A staffing crisis is looming in Bulgaria's emergency care sector, with around 2,000 paramedics currently without employment

Society » Health | May 27, 2024, Monday // 11:27

The pH Level in Shampoos: Why Is It Important?

Stylists recommend that you pay attention to the acidity of hair cosmetics, since this indicator affects the product's effectiveness.

Society » Health | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 10:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria