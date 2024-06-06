Czech Train Disaster: Night Express Collision Claims Lives

Late last night, a passenger train collided with a freight train in the Czech Republic, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to 26 others, as reported by Reuters. The collision occurred in Pardubice, a city located 120 km east of Prague, within a major railway corridor in the region, according to BNR.

The head-on collision caused at least one carriage to derail, as shown in footage released by local media. Emergency teams have been working at the scene, according to BTA.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala extended his condolences to the victims' families on the "X" platform.

The passenger train, a night express, was traveling from Prague to Kosice in Slovakia. According to fire and rescue services, there were over 300 passengers on board at the time of the accident.