Major Funding Approved for Bulgaria's New National Children's Hospital

The Bulgarian state has allocated an initial BGN 100 million for the national children's hospital, as announced by Acting Minister of Finance Ludmila Petkova during a briefing at the Council of Ministers.

Petkova detailed that the Council has approved a schedule for the construction activities of the National General Hospital for Active Treatment of Children in Sofia. This schedule outlines the necessary activities and deadlines, with BGN 100 million provided from the state budget for initial funding, including field clearing, design, and other activities. A grant agreement with the European Investment Bank has been established for consulting services. These services will be provided by a Belgian consortium, which will prepare three strategic documents by early September, with construction set to start in 2025. The required funds for the hospital's construction will be included in next year's budget and the medium-term budget forecast.