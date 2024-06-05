Ukrainians with Dual Citizenship Barred from Leaving the Country

World » UKRAINE | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 16:24
Bulgaria: Ukrainians with Dual Citizenship Barred from Leaving the Country

Starting June 1, Ukraine has barred Ukrainians with dual citizenship or permanent residency in another country from leaving the nation, according to a border services spokesman. This restriction targets men aged 18-60 eligible for military service. The US Embassy in Kyiv emphasized that Ukraine does not acknowledge second citizenships and advised Americans with Ukrainian passports to avoid traveling to Ukraine unless they plan to stay indefinitely. Previously, Ukrainians could cancel their Ukrainian residency and register their American one.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense stated that Ukrainians abroad who have turned 17 must return to the country to register at military reporting centers. This requirement is unrelated to mobilization efforts.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, citizenship, Ukrainians

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Reaffirms No Troops to Ukraine, Focuses on EU Training Mission

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has reiterated its stance that it will not send military personnel to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 16:11

Ukraine Welcomes Kamala Harris' Role in Peace Talks

Kyiv expressed its satisfaction today over Washington's announcement of Vice President Kamala Harris's participation in the forthcoming meeting on Ukraine in Switzerland

World » Ukraine | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 12:03

Finally: Ukraine Strikes Russian Targets Using US Weapons

According to a report by the New York Times, Ukraine has confirmed the use of US-supplied weapons against targets in Russia

World » Ukraine | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 10:25

Kremlin Warns of Potential Strikes on French Instructors in Ukraine

The possibility of Russian strikes on French instructors in Ukraine was not ruled out by the Kremlin today

World » Ukraine | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 16:28

Italy Sends Advanced Air Defense System to Ukraine

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy will be sending a second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 08:53

Bulgarian Defense Minister: NATO Aid to Ukraine Is Not Warmongering

In an interview with "24 Chasa," Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov countered President Radev's claims about Bulgaria sending soldiers to Ukraine

Politics | June 3, 2024, Monday // 14:32
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukraine Welcomes Kamala Harris' Role in Peace Talks

Kyiv expressed its satisfaction today over Washington's announcement of Vice President Kamala Harris's participation in the forthcoming meeting on Ukraine in Switzerland

World » Ukraine | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 12:03

Finally: Ukraine Strikes Russian Targets Using US Weapons

According to a report by the New York Times, Ukraine has confirmed the use of US-supplied weapons against targets in Russia

World » Ukraine | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 10:25

Biden and Zelensky to Meet in Normandy for D-Day Anniversary

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are set to meet in Normandy for the 80th anniversary of the landings on Thursday

World » Ukraine | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 09:30

Kremlin Warns of Potential Strikes on French Instructors in Ukraine

The possibility of Russian strikes on French instructors in Ukraine was not ruled out by the Kremlin today

World » Ukraine | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 16:28

Italy Sends Advanced Air Defense System to Ukraine

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy will be sending a second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 08:53

HIMARS Strike: Ukrainian Attack Hits Russian Soil

Ukrainian media have reported that Ukraine used American weapons to target Belgorod, marking the first time strikes were conducted on Russian territory

World » Ukraine | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 06:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria