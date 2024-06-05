Ukrainians with Dual Citizenship Barred from Leaving the Country

Bulgaria Reaffirms No Troops to Ukraine, Focuses on EU Training Mission
The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has reiterated its stance that it will not send military personnel to Ukraine
Starting June 1, Ukraine has barred Ukrainians with dual citizenship or permanent residency in another country from leaving the nation, according to a border services spokesman. This restriction targets men aged 18-60 eligible for military service. The US Embassy in Kyiv emphasized that Ukraine does not acknowledge second citizenships and advised Americans with Ukrainian passports to avoid traveling to Ukraine unless they plan to stay indefinitely. Previously, Ukrainians could cancel their Ukrainian residency and register their American one.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense stated that Ukrainians abroad who have turned 17 must return to the country to register at military reporting centers. This requirement is unrelated to mobilization efforts.
Kyiv expressed its satisfaction today over Washington's announcement of Vice President Kamala Harris's participation in the forthcoming meeting on Ukraine in Switzerland
According to a report by the New York Times, Ukraine has confirmed the use of US-supplied weapons against targets in Russia
US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are set to meet in Normandy for the 80th anniversary of the landings on Thursday
The possibility of Russian strikes on French instructors in Ukraine was not ruled out by the Kremlin today
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy will be sending a second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine
Ukrainian media have reported that Ukraine used American weapons to target Belgorod, marking the first time strikes were conducted on Russian territory
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU