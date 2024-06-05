Ukrainians with Dual Citizenship Barred from Leaving the Country

Starting June 1, Ukraine has barred Ukrainians with dual citizenship or permanent residency in another country from leaving the nation, according to a border services spokesman. This restriction targets men aged 18-60 eligible for military service. The US Embassy in Kyiv emphasized that Ukraine does not acknowledge second citizenships and advised Americans with Ukrainian passports to avoid traveling to Ukraine unless they plan to stay indefinitely. Previously, Ukrainians could cancel their Ukrainian residency and register their American one.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense stated that Ukrainians abroad who have turned 17 must return to the country to register at military reporting centers. This requirement is unrelated to mobilization efforts.