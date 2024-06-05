Bulgarian Prime Minister Vows Comprehensive Border Renovations Amidst Protests

Funds will be sought for the repair of the road near Galabovo, part of the international road Ruse - Svilengrad, where there are roadblocks and protests for the second day. This was highlighted by the Bulgarian caretaker prime minister during today's Council of Ministers meeting.

Prime Minister Glavchev noted that the road near Galabovo, where protests have been ongoing since yesterday, has not been repaired for 30 years. He stated, "On the way to Kapitan Andreevo, we will pass through Galabovo, where it also turned out that there is a 30-year-old problem. We will try to finish this as well."

Glavchev informed that the caretaker government plans to renovate all border points on Bulgaria's borders with neighboring countries. He mentioned that the border crossings with Turkey would be expanded and made symmetrical on both sides. "You can agree that if there are ten routes on one side and three on the other, it is pointless to do anything. Either way, there will be a bottleneck on this border, so we have taken an approach with the Republic of Turkey."

The Prime Minister will visit Kapitan Andreevo today, where the traffic of heavy goods vehicles increases by 10% annually, making it the largest land border point in the world in a few years. Later today, a press conference will be held at the Council of Ministers regarding the construction of the children's hospital. The Prime Minister expressed disappointment that the contractor for clearing the field did not work for two days, despite previous decisions to expedite the process. He emphasized the importance of real activities and continuous monitoring of the project until the end of the caretaker government.

The acting prime minister also announced that the government is allocating BGN 10 million for restoring infrastructure in the villages of Karlovo region which suffered from a water disaster nearly two years ago.

Finally, Glavchev urged for active voting this Sunday to ensure a regular government: "Which should work towards improving the lives of Bulgarian citizens. It depends on all of us, with active participation in the elections, that everyone's voice can be heard more," commented the acting Prime Minister.