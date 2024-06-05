Bulgaria Reaffirms No Troops to Ukraine, Focuses on EU Training Mission

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has reiterated its stance that it will not send military personnel to Ukraine. This decision remains within the purview of the parliament, which has not authorized such a deployment. The Ministry emphasized that Bulgaria is committed to supporting Ukraine through the European Union’s training mission, which aims to bolster Ukrainian military capabilities. However, this training is conducted in Germany, Poland, and other EU countries, not in Ukraine itself.

As part of this mission, Bulgaria will host the training of combat paramedics on its own soil, with plans to train up to 60 individuals over the course of a year. This initiative is seen as a vital contribution to enhancing the medical support capabilities of Ukrainian forces without directly involving Bulgarian military personnel in the conflict zone.

In a related development, the Bulgarian caretaker government has decided to bolster the resources of the Ministry of Defense by transferring an additional BGN 40 million to its budget for the current year. These funds are earmarked for the purchase of ammunition and fuel, essential for maintaining the combat readiness and training of the Bulgarian army. The government’s information service highlighted the importance of these resources in ensuring that the military is adequately prepared and equipped.

The Ministry of Defense's position was clearly communicated through a statement posted on Facebook, aiming to clarify any misconceptions and reassure the public about Bulgaria’s role and contributions. The ministry underscored its commitment to supporting Ukraine through non-combat means and reiterated the nation's dedication to its EU commitments. This approach aligns with Bulgaria’s broader strategic objectives of contributing to regional stability and supporting international alliances without direct involvement in active conflict zones.