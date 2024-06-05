A Bulgarian University Still in the Top 750 in the World

Society » EDUCATION | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 15:13
Bulgaria: A Bulgarian University Still in the Top 750 in the World Photo: Stella Ivanova

Bulgaria's Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" has maintained its position among the top 750 higher education institutions worldwide, according to the latest QS World University Rankings for 2024. The university secured a place in the 741-750 range, continuing its presence in the ranking since 2014.

The QS World University Rankings evaluate 1,498 universities across 104 countries, considering various criteria such as academic reputation, employer reputation, student-faculty ratio, citations per faculty, and the presence of international students and faculty. Additionally, three new indicators were introduced this year, focusing on sustainability, employment outcomes, and international research network.

Topping this year's rankings are prestigious institutions like the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, followed closely by the universities of Cambridge and Oxford. Despite its continued presence, Sofia University has experienced a decline in performance compared to its 2022 ranking when it held the 561st position.

Notably, Sofia University remains the only Bulgarian higher education institution represented in the World University Rankings, underscoring its significance within the global academic landscape.

Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski," founded in 1888, stands as Bulgaria's oldest and most esteemed higher education institution. Situated in the heart of the capital city, Sofia, the university boasts a rich academic tradition and a commitment to excellence in education and research. With a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate programs, Sofia University offers students a vibrant learning environment enriched by renowned faculty, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary studies.

universities, sofia, ranking, Bulgarian

