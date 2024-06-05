Terrifying Incident: Man Stabs Women, Triggers Police Standoff in Pleven Region
Last night, a disturbing incident unfolded in the village of Ruptsi, located in the Cherven Bryag municipality of Pleven region.
Reports indicate that a 62-year-old man, whose mental health was deteriorating, committed a violent act by stabbing two elderly women. Following the attack, he barricaded himself inside a building in the village along with one of the victims.
Police swiftly responded to the distress call received at 7:12 p.m. Upon arrival, they encountered a scene of chaos, with household items broken and property damaged. The assailant showed defiance towards law enforcement, refusing to comply with their orders.
In an effort to neutralize the threat and ensure the safety of the victims, a police officer discharged shots in a controlled manner. Eventually, officers managed to gain access to the premises and apprehend the 62-year-old suspect.
Both injured women received medical attention, with one of them, aged 73, requiring hospitalization in Pleven. Fortunately, her condition was reported as stable, and her life was not in immediate danger.
Subsequently, the perpetrator was transported to the "Dr. Georgi Stranski" hospital - Pleven for evaluation and placed under medical care. Authorities detained him for up to 24 hours and ensured police presence at the hospital.
Law enforcement conducted a thorough examination of the crime scene, collecting physical evidence crucial to the investigation. As a result, preliminary legal proceedings were initiated, and the case was referred to the district prosecutor's office in Pleven for further action.
