Train Chaos in Sofia: Delays and Cancellations Hit Services

Society » INCIDENTS | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Train Chaos in Sofia: Delays and Cancellations Hit Services

Train services have been disrupted due to damage to the contact rail network at Poduyane station in Sofia, resulting in cancellations and significant delays.

The high-speed train from Sofia to Burgas is currently running 80 minutes behind schedule, with additional delays incurred as a result of waiting to pass other trains affected by the damage.

In various directions, trains are experiencing average delays of around thirty minutes. Specifically, services between Dragoman and Svilengrad, Sofia and Koprivshtitsa, as well as Varna and Sofia are affected.

Unfortunately, trains scheduled to operate between Septemvri and Sofia, as well as Kostenets and Sofia, have been canceled due to the situation at Poduyane station.

Furthermore, at Devnya station, another incident involving a freight train has led to further cancellations. A carriage belonging to a private carrier derailed, resulting in the cancellation of trains between Varna and Suvorovo.

